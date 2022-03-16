Abu Dhabi, UAE: Q Holding PJSC, based in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, launched today as a leading global investment holding company, powerful business enabler and strategically astute platform redefining the future of successful, sustainable growth for stakeholders while enabling businesses to build their networks locally, regionally and globally on solid foundations of innovation.

Q Holding’s Chairman, H.E. Abdulla Mohamed Butti Al Hamed said, “Q Holding will be a prominent force in the vanguard of the next phase of economic development, under the guidance of a leadership determined to rewrite the future of successful, sustainable investment by focusing on excellence, diversification and stakeholder value. We will work with leading global corporations and entrepreneurs to find, partner with, invest in, and acquire the most innovative companies across our core verticals, from incubators and accelerators. Q Holding will generate sustainable growth for its stakeholders, delivering the security of long-term returns while actively contributing to the economic development of Abu Dhabi Emirate and supporting the long-term ambitions of the United Arab Emirates with honour and pride.”

Q Holding has developed an operational ethos to not only share mutual respect and benefits with partners, subsidiaries, joint-ventures, shareholders and stakeholders, but also to enable the provision of a sustainable quality of life for society, earning trust by remaining responsible to each community in which the company operates around the world and supporting the global economy.

Majed Fuad Mohammed Odeh, CEO of the holding company, ­­added, “Q Holding conducts business with the highest degree of integrity and strategic imperatives through a set of values built on solid corporate governance to facilitate effective, entrepreneurial and prudent management that can deliver the long-term success of the holding company and its subsidiaries.”

A leading proponent of the green economy, Q Holding believes that growth is a fundamental law of nature, and applies in business as much as in people and communities. This growth is accomplished through the strength of a society and fostered by a resilient economy in which the needs of all parties are met, and the fiscal environment is just as appreciated, protected and enhanced as the natural ecosystem.

Q Holding focuses on this strength and resilience through the provision of a thriving business infrastructure that welcomes innovation; from research to design, innovation to application, and development to implementation, Q Holding provides support for local, regional and international investment vehicles by nurturing the next generation of entrepreneurs, disruptors, and business leaders.

