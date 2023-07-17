Ahmad Anani leads as the Middle East Leader of Legal Business Solutions, while Mohammed Al-Ghamdi joins as Partner in the Riyadh office, along with Paul Lockyear as a Partner in KSA and Amir Kordvani joins as a Partner for Energy & Projects based in the UAE.



New centre in Jordan supports regional clients with an integrated legal offering across all disciplines.



In response to the region’s growing need for effective legal and advisory services on the back of a burgeoning economic landscape, PwC Legal in the Middle East, part of the world’s most extensive law firm by geography, with over 4,000 lawyers and legal professionals in over 100 countries, is bolstering its regional expertise and service offerings - continuing to be one of the fastest growing legal practices in the region.



These developments come to serve PwC Legal Middle East’s growth plan in the region, where the firm foresees high levels of demand on the back of rising economic activity and commercial transactions, and the rising status of Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar as jurisdictions of choice for business. The approach reinforces PwC’s commitment to invest, transform and reimagine its legal service offering to provide unparalleled strategic expertise to its clients. Mohammed Yaghmour, Tax & Legal Services Leader at PwC Middle East, commented: “At PwC, we take pride in having a forward-looking mindset when it comes to understanding and responding to the complex environment our clients operate within. In today’s rapidly changing world, it is vital for governments and businesses to have the right legal expertise at hand. Through a globally integrated team, we are able to help unlock business value for clients every step of the way, combining sectoral expertise with a human-led, tech-powered approach.”



The firm expands its regional investment by strengthening its expertise and services, including team expansion. Recent updates involve Ahmad Anani being appointed as the Middle East Leader of Legal Business Solutions, and Mohammed Al-Ghamdi, Paul Lockyear, and Amir Kordvani joining PwC Legal Middle East as Partners. Highlighting the appointments, Yaghmour said: “At PwC, we believe in the power of talent and the exponential possibilities it brings. Our unwavering commitment lies in recruiting and developing exceptional talent who are the driving force behind our success.”



Continuing its mission to empower clients to succeed in an evolving economic environment, PwC Legal is actively investing in scaling up its professional resources, including the launch of a new legal delivery centre in Jordan. This comes as part of PwC Legal’s commitment to continue expanding in the region. The centre will be a new arm to support PwC Middle East clients in countries including the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, equipped by its strong workforce, providing an integrated legal offering in areas ranging from Corporate & Commercial, Mergers & Acquisitions, and Corporate Restructuring.



Commenting on the opening of the centre in Jordan, Ahmed Anani, Middle East Leader of Legal Business Solutions: “PwC provides an unrivalled platform for innovation and creativity. This is aligned with our focus for the region, where we aim on delivering quality services to our clients in the most efficient way possible.”



Before joining PwC Middle East’s Legal team, Anani served as the Managing Partner of a leading international law firm in Qatar. With his extensive insight and knowledge of the regional market, Anani’s expertise will complement PwC Legal advisory in equity capital markets and corporate structuring mandates. Meanwhile, Mohammed Al-Ghamdi joins PwC from another prominent law firm, bringing over 25 years of experience. As a member of the Saudi bar, he brings a wealth of experience in resolving complex legal issues, having advised on major corporate governance, mergers and acquisitions, and regulatory compliance deals in Saudi Arabia. Mohammed Al-Ghamdi, Partner at PwC Legal Middle East ended: “I am thrilled to be part of a team that is highly capable of navigating the Middle East’s evolving legal landscape, driving positive change, and providing exceptional client service."

