Jeddah - PVH, a leading global manufacturer and supplier of solar trackers, is thrilled to announce the signing of another major contract with Larsen & Toubro (L&T) for the supply of 805 MW on a solar project in Saudi Arabia at Ar Rass City.

The project will be located in Saudi Arabia Qassim province near Ar Rass city. It will be included within The National Renewable Energy Program and overseen by the Kingdom’s Ministry of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources (MEIM) as a strategic initiative under Saudi Vision 2030.

“Ar Rass is an important milestone in PVH's trajectory in Saudi Arabia” says Surmai Kaushik, VP Sales, AMEA at PVH. “In large projects like this we showcase the strength that local manufacturing and expertise of working in extremely harsh environment brings to our products and onsite services. We have worked very hard to ensure that our product showcases the most optimized design working alongside the EPC to lower the LCOE while maximizing the local content”.

All trackers for the Ar Rass solar project will be sourced from PVH's recently renovated manufacturing facility in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The trackers are specifically designed to withstand high temperatures and sandstorms while the advanced safety features will ensure its stable operation and corrosion resistance with an estimated life of 25 years. Around 132,000 homes, will be powered through this mega project and while offsetting 1.5 million tons of emissions per year.

PVH has successfully deployed over 28 GW across five continents, gathering a global market share of more than 10%. The company remains to be the leading tracker manufacturer in Europe, Middle East, and Australia, and this collaboration solidifies the ongoing relation between PVH and L&T, which has already generated an impressive pipeline of 8 GW in Saudi Arabia.

PV Hardware (PVH) is a solar tracker manufacturer and provider of innovative solar tracking solutions for the global solar energy market, including solar trackers, fixed structures and SCADA systems. Each product designed by PVH can be easily installed on any type of terrain, withstands different weather conditions, and is prepared to withstand high winds, supporting any type of module, including thin-film and bifacial. Founded in 2011, PVH has supplied more than 28 GW to photovoltaic plants operating in various countries around the world. It is currently the world's third largest supplier of solar trackers and structures and has the expertise to properly manage solar tracking installations of any capacity, anywhere.

