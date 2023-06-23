Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – In line with the commitment of PureHealth – the Middle East’s largest integrated healthcare platform, to advance the science of longevity and quality of life of communities in the UAE, Tawam Hospital, part of the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) and a subsidiary of PureHealth, has conducted a complex operation for a patient in the fourth decade of life, marking another success to add to the hospital’s track record of medical achievements.

Led by the leadership and expertise within the PureHealth – SEHA network, the Tawam Hospital conducted a complex surgery that lasted for more than seven hours on a patient who was complaining of bleeding in the digestive system, and a blockage in the stomach, with severe physical fatigue.

The medical team in the oncology department at Tawam Hospital worked on developing an integrated treatment plan for the patient based on performing an urgent surgery to remove the organs affected by the tumor, which was found to originate from the colon, and extended its interference to the stomach wall.

Dr. Omar Bakdash, Consultant Surgeon at Tawam Hospital, said: “Upon the patient’s arrival at Tawam Hospital, diverse medical specialists worked to fully evaluate his condition, and conduct an integrated series of medical analysis and tests. The patient was suffering from a tumor in the upper left part of the abdomen, extending to four organs of the stomach body, and the last part of the bracelet, spleen, and the left part of the colon. After performing the operation with complete success, followed by the appropriate treatment plan, the patient was able to return to normal life within a short period of time.”

Dr. Bakdash added: “We are delighted to have been a part of the patient’s transformative journey towards recovery. We are committed to ensuring excellence in patient care and operations and contributing to SEHA and PureHealth’s vision to strengthen Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s position as the global hub for healthcare.”

The patient said: “I was struggling and believed for a moment that my life was over, honestly. My tumor had been causing a lot of issues. The past few months have been a fast-fluctuating spiral, and the option of receiving treatment at Tawam Hospital, and my confidence in the expertise of the doctors at the hospital, has been a real transformation for me that has given me hope for life again. I thank the medical team and the hospital administration for the care and psychological support during my treatment phase.”

PureHealth is driven by a deep commitment to transforming lives and making a positive impact on individuals and communities. With advanced medical technologies, compassionate healthcare professionals, and a holistic approach to care, PureHealth continues to enhance quality of live, improve the lives of people in the UAE and beyond, and further strengthen Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s position as a global healthcare hub. PureHealth remain steadfast in its mission to ensure people's happiness, enhance longevity, and promote a higher quality of life.

About SEHA

The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company PJSC (SEHA) is an independent, public joint stock company created to develop the curative activities of the public healthcare system in Abu Dhabi. The company owns and operates all the public hospitals and clinics of the emirate of Abu Dhabi. SEHA is a PureHealth asset, the UAE's largest integrated healthcare platform.

SEHA is committed to the continuous improvement of customer care to recognized international standards and providing the community with world-class healthcare. SEHA operates 14 hospitals with over 3,000 beds, 70 ambulatory care, family care, and urgent care centers and three blood banks. Its facilities accommodate 117,162 inpatients annually and conduct 43,262 surgeries, as well as treat more than five million outpatients.

SEHA is one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in the Middle East, with more than 14,000 doctors, nurses, ancillary care, and administrative personnel. Learn more at www.seha.ae

To find out more about SEHA’s specialized clinic or book an appointment, call 80050 or visit SEHA.ae. You can also book an appointment through the SEHA mobile app, or WhatsApp us on 02 410 2200.

ABOUT PUREHEALTH

By advancing the science of longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world. PureHealth is the UAE's largest integrated healthcare platform with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 25+ hospitals, 100+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more. With ground-breaking innovations at the forefront of healthcare, the company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind.

Pure Health’s network of healthcare facilities across Abu Dhabi and the Northern Emirates comprises:

SEHA – Abu Dhabi Health Services Company – one of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE

– one of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE Daman – The National Health Insurance Company, the UAE’s leading health insurer

– The National Health Insurance Company, the UAE’s leading health insurer The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE

– Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE Rafed – The UAE’s largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation

– The UAE’s largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation PureLab – Managing and Operating the largest network of laboratories in the region

– Managing and Operating the largest network of laboratories in the region Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre – Specialist healthcare centre focused on cell therapy and regenerative medicine

– Specialist healthcare centre focused on cell therapy and regenerative medicine One Health – Sales, service support, and engineering network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers

provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi’s first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment

To learn more, please visit www.purehealth.ae