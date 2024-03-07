Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - Publicis Groupe Middle East, a regional leader in marketing, communications and digital business transformation, and Tamkeen Technologies, a government entity specialised in information technology, have announced a partnership to leverage their collective strengths to accelerate the digital transformation of the government and private sector in Saudi Arabia.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between the parties at LEAP, with Bassel Kakish, CEO of Publicis Groupe Middle East & Turkey, Kareem Monem, Executive Sponsor and CEO of Digitas, and Dr. Mohammed AlShaibi, CEO - Tamkeen Technologies from Tamkeen Technologies present.

Bassel Kakish, CEO of Publicis Groupe Middle East & Turkey, commented: "Our collaboration with Tamkeen Technologies represents a significant milestone in our efforts to drive innovation in Saudi Arabia. We are excited to combine our strengths in digital business transformation and marketing transformation to deliver impactful solutions that contribute to the Kingdom's growth.”

Kareem Monem, Executive Sponsor and CEO of Digitas, added: "Tamkeen Technologies shares our commitment to innovation and excellence. Together, we aim to leverage our expertise to drive sustainable value for our clients and contribute to advancing Saudi Arabia’s digital agenda.”

Dr. Mohammed AlShaibi, CEO, Tamkeen Technologies, added “We are thrilled to go beyond in our collaboration with Publicis Groupe Middle East, we’re crafting a future together, we’re not just providing solutions; we’re setting unprecedented benchmarks in innovative digital experiences.”

The memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the two entities outlines collaboration in key areas:

Tamkeen Technologies will provide expertise in management consulting, strategy, product innovation, and data services to drive innovation in Saudi Arabia. They will also facilitate collaboration with government and private sector entities.

Publicis Groupe Middle East will extend specialised services in digital business transformation and marketing transformation to support Tamkeen Technologies' clients and government entities, with an interest in elevating the customer and citizen experience across all touchpoints. The partnership will also include participation in Tamkeen Technologies' activities such as seminars and workshops.

About Publicis Groupe Middle East & Turkey

Publicis Groupe Middle East & Turkey (ME&T) is a regional leader in marketing, communication, and digital business transformation. Through its world-class brands and the ability to architect, build and orchestrate end-to-end solutions, Publicis Groupe ME&T is uniquely positioned to help clients unlock growth in the platform world through the intersection of data, creativity, media and technology. Headquartered in Dubai, UAE but present across eight markets across the Middle East and North Africa, Publicis Groupe ME&T brings together 3,600 minds with expertise in data, technology, media, strategy, creativity and business transformation.

About Tamkeen Technologies

Tamkeen Technologies is a government company specializing in information technology. It was built and developed by Saudi’s who are passionate about empowering the latest technology, and consider the Saudi vision 2030 as their motivation behind their ambition. Tamkeen design innovative solutions to promote digital transformation in the government and private sector, by adopting leading edge technologies and increasing value from our strategic partnerships. With 3 offices in Saudi Arabia, Tamkeen Technologies is proudly serving more than 100 organizations in different sectors and is committed to expand its reach and deliver a state of art experience to more clients in the region.