Abu Dhabi: Full-service real estate company Provis has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Environment Friends Society (EFS), in a move that underscores its ongoing efforts to protect the environment and ensure sustainable tomorrow for future generations. As a part of the MoU, the entities will collaborate on a joint agenda to share knowledge and coordinate environmental awareness activities and events.

The MoU aims to increase environmental sustainability awareness among the company's employees and residents of its managed communities, as well as to strengthen their capacity to spread awareness throughout the larger UAE community.

His Excellency Dr. Ibrahim Ali Mohammed, chairman of EFS said: “In line with the UAE’s directives of the wise leadership to achieve sustainable environmental development, we aim to support efforts and initiatives that improve sustainability in our lives in a way that protects our future. The MoU with Provis emphasises on the importance of working together to educate our society about the significance of sharing social responsibility towards the community in which we operate.”

HP Aengaar, CEO at Provis said “As an organisation that promotes environmental stewardship, we believe that we owe it to future generations to protect our nature. By collaborating with EFS, we will be able to increase the capacity of our employees and residents to raise ecological awareness among members of the community and create an environmentally friendly surrounding to preserve the eco-system.”

“This MoU represents a significant step forward in our efforts to promote environmental sustainability and encourage our people to participate in related activities and events all in line with the Abu Dhabi Environment Vision 2030, which aims to preserve and enhance Abu Dhabi's natural heritage in the efficient use of resources and contribute to a better quality of life for all. The MoU also falls in line with the UAE Net Zero 2050 Strategic Initiative that shows the unwavering commitment to promoting climate action.” he added.

Provis has introduced several technological and sustainable innovations that have reduced their overall environmental footprint and positively impacted our environment, communities, employees, and the larger community. As part of our commitment with EFS, Provis organised a Mangrove Tree Planting Initiative at one of its flagship managed communities, Al Gurm in Abu Dhabi in collaboration with EFS with the goal of contributing to mitigating the effects of climate change and providing a habitat to sustain human and wildlife. Provis also participated in Earth Hour 2022 across its managed communities, which resulted in reducing 4,000 Kgs of carbon emissions and 8,000 KWH of electricity. In addition, the company organised a charity breakfast event, ‘Provis Reduce Reuse Drive’, held at Al Bandar community, which received more than 350 kilograms of used clothing items that were handed to the Environment Friends Society, in collaboration with the volunteering program Fazaa and Yas Plaza Hotels.

In addition, Provis achieved significant energy and utility savings totalling AED 2.4 million in the first six months of 2022 across 13 Provis managed communities and three retail destinations. The company successfully reduced over 5,000 tons of carbon emissions and conserved more than 4 million kWh of energy, enough to power nearly 600 rural homes for six months.