Dubai. If you're eyeing a prime investment opportunity in Dubai, look no further than Sobha Hartland.



This exceptional residential haven has become a magnet for international investors, drawing in foreigners seeking a slice of Dubai's prosperity.



With an impressive 60% expanse of lush greenery, Sobha Hartland offers a breath of fresh air in the bustling city.



Boasting top-notch schools and a family-oriented vibe, it's the ultimate destination for those valuing education and community bonds.

Positioned conveniently close to Downtown and iconic Dubai landmarks, the location couldn't be more appealing.

It's not just a place to live; it's also a fantastic opportunity to invest in the heart of Dubai's busy and thriving area.

With its international appeal, lots of green spaces, great schools, and smart location, Sobha Hartland invites investors to be part of its successful story.

We, Provident Estate, have been on a shared journey with Sobha Realty, watching it change and grow from an idea into a lively reality.



Our teamwork has gotten stronger over time, and this has led us to a recent achievement – we're now known as the top agency in Dubai, working closely with Sobha.

Last Thursday, Provident Estate won 4 awards in Sobha Stars Award Night.



Winning 4 awards is a remarkable accomplishment. Securing 1st place in sales for both Q1 and Q2, as well as clinching the top spot in luxury sales, demonstrates the company's dedication, hard work, and excellence in the real estate industry. Additionally, we have secured the Outstanding Performance Award with Sobha Realty.

“Sobha Hartland boasts a prime location, exceptional construction quality, captivating amenities, and a secure environment, driving high demand. Partnering with us, Provident, a knowledgeable and experienced real estate company, ensures informed decision-making, legal compliance, customer satisfaction, and innovative market positioning for the project's success.” said Mohammad Jaafari Director of Primary Sales at Provident Real Estate.



About Provident Estate:

Pursuing excellence since 2008. Provident Estate is a one-stop-shop for all things real estate.

With a resolution to always offer 5-star service to their clients, Provident Estate are here for property requirements and queries.



At the crux of the business, Provident Estate works relentlessly to provide hassle-free tailored real estate advice and consultancy for investors and families alike who are looking to find the perfect home.



Provident Estate takes pride in the diverse portfolio of not just services but the team members behind the company.



With over 22 different nationalities speaking 25+ different languages, all are ready to answer property-related questions.

Provident are available to help with buying and leasing as well as property management all the way through to looking for the correct financing options or even finding a perfect holiday home.

The company prides themselves in being transparent, honest and professional to deliver the best results to clients.

