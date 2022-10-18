Dubai, United Arab Emirates: PROVEN Reality, a leading Virtual and Augmented Reality company and the Center for Advanced Simulation in Healthcare, Gulf Medical University signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for enhancement of healthcare education through virtual reality solutions.

Through the cooperation and commitment from both parties the future of healthcare education appears to be set to move to the next level of innovation The VR Medical Education Simulation Platform, Simbios, offers students a virtual learning environment where they can go over their medical scenarios, test their skills with pathology and investigations, and conclude their diagnosis as if they were in a real-life environment. The virtual reality devices that they will use simulates the real-life environment without limitation.

“Creating a training program for healthcare professionals in real-life requires a lot of detailing and planning and is time consuming. Every medical practioneer needs their own customized training program and there is one size fits all, solution for their needs,’ said Zaid Mashari, CEO of PROVEN Reality. “By signing this MoU, we are honored to begin the partnership journey with Gulf Medical University, which will help to evolve healthcare education for the better. A virtual and dynamic training environment for future doctors will enable them to be exposed to a more variety of clinical scenarios.”

Along with Simbios PROVEN Reality virtual reality (VR) training software provides a realistic environment for hands-on practice and experiential learning, which will revolutionize medical education. Additionally, it enables teachers to design more individualized training programs that meet the needs and goals of aspiring medical doctor students.

“Partnerships between technology service partners like PROVEN Reality and centres of education like the Center for Advanced Simulation in Healthcare, Gulf Medical University, can help to take medical education to the next level. We have decades of knowledge and practioneers on board while technology players like PROVEN Reality have the skills and the industry knowledge to take this partnership forward,” said Prof Hossam Hamdy Chancellor at Gulf Medical University.

In today's healthcare environments, the purpose of education is to promote knowledge and skills in clinical practice. However, a lack of clinical practice has made it difficult for students to adjust to real-world environments when they begin practicing. Simulation has proven to be an effective teaching-learning strategy to help maximize efficiency. According to recent studies, virtual reality in healthcare has the potential to bridge the gap between theory and practice, improve safety, and raise educational standards.

Prof. Hossam Hamdy Chancellor from the Gulf Medical University and PROVEN Solutions’ CEO Zaid Mashari signed the MOU on behalf of their respective companies in the presence of Dr. Abdulghaffar Alhawi Head Center for Advanced Simulation in Healthcare, Prof. Manda Venkatramana Vice Chancellor, and Ms Sandhya Arun Training Manager Simulation from the university.

PROVEN Reality is a company of PROVEN Solution a technology company headquartered in Saudi Arabia.

ABOUT GMU

Celebrating 24 years of Excellence, Gulf Medical University has scaled new heights by fostering brilliance to over 2000 students from more than 90 different nationalities, 29 accredited Undergraduate and Graduate programs run by the 6 constituent colleges in the field of medicine, dentistry, pharmacy, nursing, biomedical sciences, healthcare management and economics, anesthesia technology, medical laboratory sciences, physiotherapy, medical imaging sciences and healthcare management and economics.

Located in Ajman, GMU is housed in the sprawling Thumbay Medicity that includes many value additions to the educational institution: a 350-bed Thumbay University Hospital, Thumbay Dental Hospital, Thumbay Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Hospital, outlets of Thumbay Pharmacy and Thumbay Labs, are some of the many key features facilitating clinical training to its students through its hospitals-at the same time delivering healthcare. Likewise, the Thumbay Research Institute of Precision Medicine Research is a hub for postgraduate students in biomedical sciences, translational research and innovation.

GMU’s extensive accreditation credentials demonstrate robust quality standards, guaranteeing a qualification that is recognized globally. While GMU’s national, international and regional engagements exceed 70 collaborations with top international universities in Europe, the hospitals and the laboratories too are JCI and CAP accredited respectively

About PROVEN Reality

PROVEN Reality is a leading Virtual and Augmented Reality company incepted in 2020. Spanning across various industries and uses, we ensure that our products are integrated with unique features that are relevant to clients' requirements. At Proven Reality, we understand the need to strike a balance between quality, cost-efficiency, and ease of use. With our products, we aim to bring exceptional solutions to our clients by adding value, solving problems, and enhancing capabilities.

About PROVEN Solution

Proven Solution is a start-up that deals primarily with technological solutions pertaining to AI, robotics and virtual and augmented reality solutions. Incepted in 2020, Proven Solution is the culmination of years of experience, research, and expertise. At Proven Solution, we are working towards building a future where technology and humanity walk hand in hand. Our AR/VR, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotics solutions span across various industries and uses, and our products are integrated with unique features that are relevant to clients' needs. Learn more about us at https://provensolution.com/