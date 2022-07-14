From using drones and data to eliminate plastic pollution, to ensuring a new generation of leaders have a voice in government, the 2022 cohort of changemakers are making the world a better place

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Today, Project Management Institute (PMI) announced its third annual Future 50 list, which features 50 rising leaders using bold and innovative thinking to transform the world through notable projects. The 50 standout project leaders, highlighted in a new digital experience on PMI.org, represent a new generation of fearless changemakers dedicated to forging a better tomorrow. Honorees include groundbreaking achievements from people across many industries and countries, including young technology innovator Kelly Yang, PMP from Google, and government youth advocate Shamma Al Mazrui, from the UAE Ministry of Culture and Youth.



As much as global megatrends – such as the climate crisis; digital disruption; and civil, civic, and equality movements – create a massive impact on society, they also create implications for projects and the profession of project management. Projects are how individuals, organizations, and entire societies are mitigating the impact of these global megatrends, which puts immense pressure on those leading projects. Even as individuals strive for a balance between the many worlds we live in virtual and physical, personal and public the 2022 Future 50 honorees have risen to the challenge of making a new and better reality for all.



“In a world filled with rapid technological advances, demographic shifts, and the resulting complexities of globalization, this year’s Future 50 list is a testament to how the next generation is driving change,” said Michael DePrisco, Interim President and Chief Operating Officer at PMI. “These rising leaders exemplify our mission of making a difference around the world through projects, and we are proud to tell the story of their impact on society.”

This year’s Future 50 honorees were selected from hundreds of nominations submitted from around the world. The final list represents a full spectrum of regions, industries, and achievements in the Project Economy – one in which people have the skills and capabilities they need to turn ideas into reality. While some honorees are Project Management Professional (PMP)® certification holders, others may not even describe themselves as project managers. What unites the Future 50 honorees is their commitment to projects, and how they are the foundation for positive impact today and tomorrow.



To read about what passions and missions drive the next generation of talent, visit PMI.org/Future50.



The 2022 Future 50 List includes: *

Aliaa Ismail, Factum Foundation, Middle East

Kathy Johnston, Mirzam, Middle East

Khalid Mahmood Al Marzouqi, PMI-RMP, PMP, PfMP, Prime Minister’s Office, Kingdom of Bahrain, Middle East

Shahad Alazzaz, Azaz Architects, Middle East

Shamma Al Mazrui, UAE Ministry of Culture and Youth, Middle East

*All product names, logos, and brands are the property of their respective owners

About Project Management Institute (PMI)

Project Management Institute (PMI) is the leading professional association for project management, and the authority for a growing global community of millions of project professionals and individuals who use project management skills. Collectively, these professionals and "changemakers" consistently create better outcomes for businesses, community, and society worldwide.

PMI empowers people to make ideas a reality. Through global advocacy, networking, collaboration, research, and education, PMI prepares organizations and individuals at every stage of their career journey to work smarter so they can drive success in a world of change.

Building on a proud legacy dating to 1969, PMI is a not-for-profit, for-purpose organization working in nearly every country around the world to advance careers, strengthen organizational success, and enable project professionals and changemakers with new skills and ways of working to maximize their impact. PMI offerings include globally recognized standards, certifications, online courses, thought leadership, tools, digital publications, and communities.

Visit us at www.PMI.org, https://www.linkedin.com/company/projectmanagementinstitute﻿, https://www.facebook.com/PMInstitute﻿, and on Twitter @PMInstitute﻿.