DUBAI, UAE/PRNewswire/ -- Product of the Year Gulf, the most exclusive and biggest consumer-voted award, announced the 2022 Product of the Year winners at the One & Only Royal Mirage, Dubai. Through a regional survey conducted by Nielsen, a world-wide leader in consumer research, over 3800 shoppers across six markets within the GCC voted for 23 products in recognition of their groundbreaking distinctiveness and innovation within their categories.

Amid prolonged flux and uncertainty brought in by the supply-chain imbalance and production management shock, companies across the region continued to prioritize innovation. Accordingly, these companies responded by updating their business strategies to meet the ever-changing demand landscape while maintaining a distinct ability to grow and attract young consumers, who place digitalization and sustainability at the top of their agenda.

With a long existence spanning 35 years and a wide presence within 45 countries in addition to an ongoing expansion into new regional markets, POY has been championing manufacturers for putting forward products that reflect the latest trends and resonate best with consumers through their function, offerings, or design, by awarding them its highly-coveted red seal.

In line with this year's theme, "Be a game a changer, the winning products have earned everyday shoppers' confidence proving to be on top of their game through their pioneering solutions and services that perfectly attend to the disruption in the business environment. By mitigating a new set of challenges that surfaced this year, these products managed to cut their own path in the age of B2B innovation.

Commenting on the recognition, President & CEO of POY Worldwide Philippe Gelder, said, "Year after year, voted POY grants products a genuine recognition of distinctiveness. It is an asset that ensures continuity and stimulates the quest for innovation. I would like to congratulate our winners, who rapidly adapted to the change, navigating shrewdly through all types of challenges.

In his turn, Dory Kfoury, CEO of POY Middle East said, "On our 10th anniversary, we are very thrilled to witness an exciting lineup of FMCG giants introducing groundbreaking products characterized by their scalability, availability, innovation, sophistication and sustainability.

The 23 winners of the 2022 Product of the Year Award include: