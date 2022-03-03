Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon and other State, cultural and business leaders from across Asia among winners.

Adeeb Ahamed, Managing Director, LuLu Financial Holdings wins ABLF Outstanding Business Achiever Award.

The prestigious Asian Business Leadership Forum (ABLF) Awards 2022, held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Nahyan Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and in partnership with the UAE Ministry of Economy and Dubai Cares, was held yesterday at a glittering ceremony at the Dubai Expo in the presence of H.H Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and Chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee, with 20 iconic industry stalwarts felicitated for their role in sustainable progress.

The ABLF Awards recognises the courage, spirit and fortitude of Asian leaders who are redefining the parameters of ‘sustainable progress’ in the pandemic-ravaged world, and this year’s theme was – ‘Resilience Rising: The Great Reset’.

Some of the award winners this year include H.E. Mahinda Rajapaksa, Prime Minister, Sri Lanka (ABLF Statesperson Award), H.E. Ban Ki-Moon, former UN Secretary General (ABLF Social Humanitarian Award), H.E. Zayed R. Alzayani, Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Bahrain (ABLF Ambassador of Commerce Award), H.E. Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, UAE (ABLF Trailblazer Award), H.E. M.K. Stalin, Chief Minister, Tamil Nadu, India (ABLF Statesperson Award), Mr. Adeeb Ahamed, Managing Director, LuLu Financial Holdings (ABLF Outstanding Business Achiever Award), Nuseir Yassin, CEO & Founder, Nas Daily and Nas Academy (ABLF Social Influencer Award), and Aroon Purie, Founding Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, India Today Group (ABLF Lifetime Achievement Award).

This year’s event also witnessed the launch of a unique initiative by the ABLF and Dubai Cares for the auction of an exclusive diamond-studded ABLF Trophy. All proceeds of the auction will be donated towards Dubai Cares’ initiatives for the education of underserved children around the world.

The awards ceremony was preceded by the ABLF Talks Roundtable Showcase – an exclusive gathering of minds to discuss on crucial socio-economic issues. The conversations held during the 45-minute session rallied around the strategies adopted by leaders to help their organizations and communities recover from the impact of the pandemic.

-Ends-