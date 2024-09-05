Dorset, United Kingdom: Massive Media: Pressat, the UK’s de-facto newswire, has entered into a syndication agreement with SyndiGate, a leading content and data distribution service owned by the Jordanian-based Al Bawaba Group.

The agreement will significantly increase the endpoints of Pressat’s syndication, meaning thousands of newsworthy press releases, content and images will be available on the SyndiGate platform and beyond.

“This partnership will vastly enhance the number of endpoints for our newswire, meaning our clients’ content will be licensable to and visible on major news databases, terminals, and thousands of publishers. We are excited to be working with such a progressive company and one that is changing the content industry,” said Alison Lancaster, CEO of Pressat.

Since 2007, SyndiGate has been proactively licensing digital news, data, images, and video from major publishers across the world. The service has grown rapidly and now pulls around 4 million stories per day into the platform in over 200 languages across 195 countries.

The firm has grown to become one of the world’s leading content licensing agencies, with offices in Amman, Dubai, London, Mumbai, Sydney, and Tokyo.

SyndiGate was founded to answer the increasing demand from global information databases for news and information across the MENA region. Its distribution services have since expanded to include government, corporate and B2C clients. Founded in 2007 by industry veteran Mark Gatty Saunt, SyndiGate is now a global content licensing agency with dedicated offices and sales agents around the world.

Pressat was founded in 2010 in Ancoats, Manchester, and has grown to become the UK’s leading de-facto newswire, providing press release dissemination services for major brands, organizations, charities and household names across the world.

SyndiGate has agreements with France24, China Daily, Bloomberg, BBC News, Business Wire, CISION PR newswire, BENZINGA, HEARST, EDI, Janes, LexisNexis, Dow Jones, NewsCred, FactSet, Moody’s Analytics, Thomson Reuters and others.

About Pressat

Founded in 2010, Pressat has rapidly grown into one of the leading press release distribution services in the UK and continues to provide a low-cost communications toolkit for businesses, both small and large.

For media inquiries, please contact: support@pressat.co.uk