Pressat, a UK-based press release distribution service, has secured a syndication agreement with SyndiGate, a global content and data distribution service owned by the Al Bawaba Group in Jordan. This partnership is set to significantly extend the reach of Pressat's content, making thousands of press releases, articles, and images accessible on the SyndiGate platform and its extensive network.

The collaboration aims to enhance the visibility and licensability of Pressat's content across major news databases, terminals, and publishers worldwide. Alison Lancaster, CEO of Pressat, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, highlighting the potential for increased exposure for their clients’ content.

SyndiGate, founded in 2007, licenses digital news, data, images, and videos from major publishers globally. The company manages a vast collection of content, processing around 4 million stories daily in over 200 languages across 195 countries. With offices in key cities such as Amman, Dubai, London, and Tokyo, SyndiGate has established itself as a leading content licensing agency.

Pressat, established in 2010 in Manchester, has grown into a leading newswire service in the UK, offering press release dissemination services to a wide range of clients, including major brands and organizations. The partnership with SyndiGate aligns with Pressat's ongoing efforts to expand its global footprint.

SyndiGate’s existing agreements with notable media outlets and content providers like BBC News, Bloomberg, and Reuters further underscore the potential impact of this new partnership on Pressat’s distribution capabilities.