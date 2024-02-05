Abu Dhabi, UAE: Presight, the region’s leader in big data analytics powered by Generative AI, announced its strategic partnership with UAE Team ADQ – the UAE's only professional women's cycling team – at a signing ceremony on 5th February in Abu Dhabi.

The ceremony saw Maria Camila Garcia, CEO of UAE Team ADQ, and Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight, enter into a collaboration that marks a pivotal moment for both entities who join forces to further propel cycling excellence and participation in the UAE and beyond.

UAE Team ADQ not only represents the nation at the highest level on the global stage but also assumes the crucial role of nurturing the next generation of Emirati women elite riders. The team is steadfast in its commitment to promoting female empowerment through cycling and actively contributing to the growth of a more robust cycling community in the UAE. This dedication will be further bolstered by Presight through a comprehensive series of year-round activations.

As sponsor of the team, Presight’s Generative AI powered big data analytics can help enhance UAE Team ADQ’s performance throughout the season and re-enforce the UAE’s position at the heart of world cycling.

Presight will also serve as the title partner of the 128km-long Stage 3 of the 2024 UAE Tour Women, which returns as part of the Union Cycliste Internationale’s (UCI) calendar following its inaugural edition in 2023.

Maria Camila Garcia, CEO of UAE Team ADQ, added: "We are thrilled to announce our esteemed partnership with Presight, a global renowned leader in data technology and artificial intelligence. This collaboration marks a significant convergence of sports and technology, leveraging Presight's world-class expertise. Our joint efforts aim to expedite and optimize the utilization of data in decision-making processes, elevate women's cycling sport, provide our team with a competitive edge, and facilitate further advancements”.

Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight, said: " We are proud to enter into this strategic partnership with UAE Team ADQ, and will be actively supporting the team’s wider ambitions to build the UAE’s female cycling community and empowering women through the sport. We can also contribute to the team's performance on the world stage using Generative AI powered big data analytics.

About Presight

Presight, an ADX-listed public company limited by shares whose majority shareholder is Abu Dhabi company G42, is the region’s leading big data analytics company powered by Artificial Intelligence (“AI”). It combines big data, analytics, and AI expertise to serve every sector, of every scale, to create business and positive societal impact. With its world-class computer vision, AI and omni-analytics platform as its engine, Presight excels at all-source data interpretation to support insight-driven decision-making that shapes policy and creates safer, healthier, happier, and more sustainable societies. For more information visit www.presight.ai

About UAE TEAM ADQ

UAE Team ADQ is a professional women's cycling team representing the UAE on a global stage and competing at the highest level of professional cycling - World Tour. Established in 2021, the team comprises passionate professionals, including 16 talented riders from nine different nationalities, engaged in transforming the female cycling industry. For more information visit https://www.uaeteamadq.com/