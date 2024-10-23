Abu Dhabi, UAE: Presight, the region's leading big data analytics company powered by generative AI, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation of the Republic of Colombia. The MoU aims to promote cooperation between both entities and foster the development of joint research, technological development, and innovation projects.

The MoU was signed in Abu Dhabi by Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight, and Ángela Yesenia Olaya Requene, Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation of the Republic of Colombia.

As part of the agreement, both entities will enhance collaboration in research and development in areas such as AI, data analytics, smart cities, energy, climate, and other fields of mutual interest. Additionally, under the MoU, both entities will organize seminars and conferences to promote interaction between relevant institutions; establish mechanisms for technology transfer to accelerate the development of AI and Big Data for both parties; and focus on the adoption of emerging technologies to support strategic sectors, such as improving operational efficiency in smart cities and strengthening the energy transition and bioeconomy.

Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight, said: “This agreement is an important milestone as we explore new applications of research and innovation in Colombia and Latin America. There is great potential to leverage AI and Big Data to solve some of the world's most pressing problems. Colombia is making significant strides in the development of smart cities, especially in urban areas like Medellín and Bogotá, and I am grateful that Presight has the opportunity to contribute to the country's progress toward smart cities.”

Ángela Yesenia Olaya Requene, Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation of the Republic of Colombia, said: “We are very pleased with the signing of this Memorandum of Understanding, which strengthens relations with the United Arab Emirates, to boost the advancement of AI in Colombia and position the country as a hub in Latin America, under principles of ethics, sustainability, and efficient use of clean energy.”

About Presight

Presight, a publicly traded company listed on the ADX, with G42, based in Abu Dhabi, as its majority shareholder, is the region’s leading big data analytics company powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI). It combines big data, analytics, and AI expertise to serve all sectors, at any scale, creating both business and social impact. With its world-class computer vision platform, AI, and omni-analytics at its core, Presight excels in interpreting data from all sources to support informed decision-making that shapes policies and creates safer, healthier, happier, and more sustainable societies. For press inquiries, please contact media@presight.ai.

About MinCiencias

The Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation of Colombia (MinCiencias) is a key entity for the country’s development, established in 2019 to lead the transformation of scientific and technological policy. Its objective is to position science, technology, and innovation (STI) as strategic pillars to address Colombia’s economic, social, and environmental challenges. MinCiencias promotes the generation of knowledge through scientific research, the training of advanced human capital, support for innovation projects, and technology transfer.

Additionally, it works on the formulation of public policies that promote sustainable and equitable development, bringing together actors from academia, the productive sector, and civil society. MinCiencias drives the integration of science into the country’s political and strategic decision-making, with a focus on key areas such as health, the environment, education, and digital technology. Its mission is to contribute to Colombia’s social and productive transformation by increasing investment in R&D (Research and Development) and supporting scientific talent at both national and international levels, with the goal of closing inequality gaps and improving the quality of life for citizens.