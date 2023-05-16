Dubai: Premier Inn MENA has celebrated a year of astronomical success at its 2023 Moon & Stars Awards, with more than 30 teams and individuals recognised for their outstanding achievements and invaluable contributions to the business and brand in the region.

As Premier Inn MENA chalks up another record year in terms of financial performance, positive guest reviews and growth, the best of the best team members from the company’s regional hub and 11 hotels in Qatar and the UAE have received accolades for their superb work, collaboration and creativity.

Simon Leigh, Managing Director, Premier Inn MENA, said: “The past 12 months have been our most successful yet. We have traded brilliantly once again, ended the year in profit for the second consecutive year, welcomed record numbers of guests and received our best-ever customer reviews. We’ve also launched fantastic initiatives under our Force for Good campaign and successfully navigated our way through our busiest ever winter season, which included a fantastic four weeks – in Qatar and the UAE – during the World Cup. Plus, a month ago, we celebrated 15 years of bringing the much-loved Premier Inn brand to the region.

“All this is down to our team members – the backbone of our business and the reason for our continued success and achievements. I am immensely proud to recognise their accomplishments and dedication at our Moon & Stars Awards, and look forward to another great year ahead as we enter a new and exciting phase in our growth.”

Over the last year, Premier Inn MENA, welcomed almost 1.5 million guests, expanded its team member count by nearly 50 per cent and was ranked among the top two per cent of hotels in Dubai*. The company also spearheaded new CSR initiatives, including sponsoring children’s education in The Philippines, a sleep awareness campaign for guests and team members, and supporting the 1 Billion Meals Endowment campaign by distributing thousands of Iftar meals.

Premier Inn’s focuses for 2023 include expanding in the UAE, taking the brand to Saudi Arabia, stepping up sustainability initiatives and further investment in new technology to enhance guests’ experiences and business performance.

Premier Inn’s 2023 Moon & Stars Award winners are:

Media contact: Rebecca Rees or rebecca.rees@mena.premierinn.com

Interviews can be arranged.

* Premier Inn Barsha Heights is in the top 2 per cent of hotels in Dubai, according to Trip Advisor’s 5-point ‘Excellent’ rating system.

About Premier Inn (https://mena.premierinn.com/en)

Premier Inn, owned by leading UK hospitality company, Whitbread, has 11 hotels across the MENA region. The brand was established in the Middle East with the opening of Premier Inn Dubai Investment Park in 2008, and now operates seven hotels in Dubai, two in Abu Dhabi and two in Qatar, with more locations in the pipeline. Its most recent property, Premier Inn Barsha Heights, opened in March 2022, and the company is planning to expand into Saudi Arabia soon.

Bringing the best of British charm to the region, Premier Inn’s vision is to ensure that that every guest – be they staying for one night or on a long-term basis – enjoys the warmest welcome, unrivalled hospitality, hearty food and a great night’s sleep.

Premier Inn has more than 800 hotels in the UK and Ireland, and has recently been named the UK’s top hotel brand in a survey by UK consumers’ champion, Which?, and was voted the number one travel and tourism brand in the UK in YouGov’s annual brand destination rankings for 2022.

For more information and bookings, visit https://mena.premierinn.com/en, call +971 600 500 503, or follow @premierinngulf on social media.