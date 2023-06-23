Dubai, UAE – PRCA MENA, the professional body for PR and communications practitioners in the Middle East and North Africa, organised a Leaders’ Breakfast which brought together industry leaders and top-level executives for a morning of insightful discussions and valuable networking opportunities.

This occasion took place at Fouquet’s in Downtown, Dubai, gathering over 20 esteemed members representing various agencies and organisations within the PR industry. PRCA MENA Leaders’ Breakfast serves as a platform for influential leaders to connect, exchange ideas, and gain valuable insights into the latest trends and developments shaping the PR landscape.

Alnura Belyalova, Director of Public Relations, Luna PR, said, “The PRCA MENA Leaders Breakfast is a great place for networking. It helps to reconnect with industry peers and make new invaluable connections. I look forward to the great collaborations that lie ahead.”

Petra B Spanko, Regional Director at Katch International, added, “Attending my first Leaders Breakfast with PRCA MENA was a remarkable experience. The event had a fantastic crowd, and I thoroughly enjoyed engaging in valuable discussions with industry peers. It was a great opportunity to exchange insights and perspectives, further strengthening my professional network. I look forward to future events and continued collaboration within the PRCA MENA community.”

John Rynehart, Managing Director at Seven Media, commented "It was a pleasure to be part of this exclusive event. The opportunity to engage with industry peers and share experiences was invaluable.”

Ahmad Itani, CEO at C&B and PRCA MENA Chair of the Board, shared his appreciation for the event, saying, "The PRCA MENA Leaders Breakfast was an excellent opportunity to engage with the industry’s thought leaders in an intimate setting. The discussions and networking opportunities provided valuable insights and opened doors to potential collaborations.”

Monika Fourneaux, Head of PRCA EMEA, emphasised the importance of the event, stating, "The PRCA MENA Leaders Breakfast is a remarkable assembly of C-level executives in the PR industry. We take pride in providing a platform for industry leaders to connect, exchange insights, and establish valuable relationships. The event exemplifies PRCA MENA's dedication to advancing the PR profession in the region."

PRCA MENA remains committed to organising events that facilitate networking, knowledge sharing, and collaboration among PR professionals across the region. By providing exclusive platforms for industry leaders, PRCA MENA continues to elevate the standards of the PR profession and drive its growth and success in the Middle East and North Africa.”

About PRCA

The PRCA was founded in London in 1969 and launched PRCA MENA in 2016 with the aim of raising standards in PR and communications. The Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) is the world’s largest professional PR body. We represent more than 35,000 PR professionals in 82 countries worldwide. We are a global advocate for excellence in public relations. Our teams across Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific work with professionals around the world to co-ordinate our operations across six continents.

Our mission is to create a more professional, ethical, and prosperous PR industry. We champion – and enforce – professional standards around the world through our Professional Charter and Code of Conduct. The Code compels members to adhere to the highest standards of ethical practice. We deliver exceptional training, authoritative industry data, and global networking, and development opportunities. We also manage the International Communications Consultancy Organisation (ICCO) – the umbrella body for 41 PR associations and 3,000 agencies across the world. Additionally, we support the delivery of the Motor Industry Communicators Association (MICA).

For more information visit https://prca.mena.global/

