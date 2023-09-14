Dubai, UAE – Today, PRCA MENA, the leading Public Relations Communications Association of the Middle East and North Africa, organised the PRCA MENA Leaders Breakfast in partnership with Guinness World Records, hosted at the Guinness World Records office in Dubai.

A special guest speaker at the Breakfast, Noha Hefny, the Head of Strategic Partnerships and Communications at UN Women, delivered an inspiring speech on women's empowerment and the essential steps for a company to foster gender equity.

Following this, PRCA MENA members participated in a Guinness World Records attempt to achieve a historic feat by breaking the Guinness World Record title for "Most High and Low Fives in Relay in Three Minutes," with an impressive 160 high and low fives.

The invite-only gathering provided a platform for influential PRCA MENA members to connect, share knowledge, and forge valuable partnerships.

Monika Fourneaux, Head of EMEA, expressed her appreciation, saying, "We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Noha Hefny for delivering a compelling presentation on women's empowerment and gender equity, sparking a meaningful dialogue among the participants. Congratulations to the PRCA MENA members who participated in the Guinness World Record attempt – you are now officially amazing!"

Shaddy Gaad, Senior Marketing Manager at Guinness World Records, commented, "It was a pleasure for us to host the PRCA MENA Leaders Breakfast. We congratulate all participants and look forward to further cooperation.”

PRCA MENA and Guinness World Records have been long-term partners, and their partnership continues to thrive.

With another successful event, PRCA MENA continues to lead the way in the field of public relations and communications, bringing together PR professionals who are not only committed to excellence but also dedicated to making a positive impact on the industry and society.

