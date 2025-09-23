Dubai, UAE: PRCA MENA – the regional arm of the world’s largest PR body – has today announced the finalists for the PRCA MENA Awards 2025.

The PRCA MENA Awards, the region’s most prestigious in the communications calendar, celebrate outstanding achievements and best practice across the Middle East and North Africa’s public relations and communication industry.

This year saw a record number of entries from agencies, in-house teams, and individuals across the region. Finalists have been announced across 25 campaign categories, 5 individual categories, and 5 team categories recognising the breadth of talent and creativity shaping the future of communication in MENA.

Conrad Egbert, Head of PRCA MENA, said:

"The standard of entries this year has been exceptional. The creativity, resilience and innovation demonstrated across all campaigns and teams shortlisted is a testament to the strength of our industry in the region. Huge thanks to our esteemed jury, whose time and expertise ensured the rigorous evaluation of every entry. The PRCA MENA Awards are not just about celebrating success but also about setting the bar for excellence across communication. We look forward to recognising and honouring the very best at the Awards night on November 11."

View the full shortlist here: PRCA MENA Awards 2025 Shortlist

The winners will be revealed at the PRCA MENA Awards Gala Dinner on 11 November 2025.

Ticket bookings are now open and can be made via the official website: https://prca-international-awards.org/mena-awards-2025/

For table bookings, please contact the team directly at Communications@prca.mena.global

About PRCA Mena

PRCA Mena is the regional arm of the largest public relations and communications association (PRCA) in the world. It was established in 2016 with the aim of raising standards in PR and communications. Representing more than 35,000 PR professionals in 82 countries worldwide, the PR authority is a global advocate for excellence in public relations. The PRCA’s teams across Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific work with industry professionals around the world to co-ordinate operations across six continents.

Press Contact:

PRCA Mena

Falah Faisal Jafrani

Email: falah.jafrani@prca.mena.global