Dubai – The Public Relations and Communications Association Middle East & North Africa (PRCA MENA) has announced leading creative B2B PR agency Jargon PR as its latest corporate member.

With a presence in London, Manchester, Reading, and most recently Dubai, the agency focuses on business-to-business campaigns. The move to the UAE follows a year of significant growth and optimism for the business, highlighted by its ‘Medium Consultancy of the Year’ honour at the global PRCA Platinum Awards 2022 in July.

Kevin Winfield, Associate Director at Jargon PR, said:

“We’re excited to become members of the PRCA MENA following our launch in the market earlier this year. As members of both the PRCA UK and MENA, we’ve valued the association, networking, and training opportunities it brings to our team members. We’re looking forward to further building our relationship with the PRCA, so that we can support the communications industry, share best practice ideas, network with industry professionals, and celebrate the outstanding work being delivered in the region.”

Head of PRCA EMEA Monika Fourneaux said:

“It’s a pleasure to welcome another multi award-winning agency to the PRCA EMEA. Jargon PR has a strong, formidable reputation in the UK. They are perfectly positioned to thrive in the UAE market. We look forward to supporting Simon and his team’s growth in the region over the coming years.”

About PRCA

The PRCA was founded in London in 1969 and launched PRCA MENA in 2016 with the aim of raising standards in PR and communications. The Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) is the world’s largest professional PR body. We represent more than 35,000 PR professionals in 82 countries worldwide. We are a global advocate for excellence in public relations. Our teams across Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific work with professionals around the world to co-ordinate our operations across six continents.

Our mission is to create a more professional, ethical, and prosperous PR industry. We champion – and enforce – professional standards around the world through our Professional Charter and Code of Conduct. The Code compels members to adhere to the highest standards of ethical practice. We deliver exceptional training, authoritative industry data, and global networking, and development opportunities. We also manage the International Communications Consultancy Organisation (ICCO) – the umbrella body for 41 PR associations and 3,000 agencies across the world. Additionally, we support the delivery of the Motor Industry Communicators Association (MICA).

For more information visit https://prca.mena.global/