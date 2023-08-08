Dubai - PRCA MENA, the leading professional association for public relations and communications in the Middle East and North Africa, is thrilled to announce their Conference and Digital Awards 2023, set to take place on Wednesday, 8th November, at the Mӧvenpick Hotel & Residences Riyadh in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The half-day conference will feature an array of insightful sessions aimed at empowering PR and digital communications professionals. The programme will include thought-provoking sessions such as "The Value of the PR Industry in the MENA region," "AI vs. PR - Embrace the Revolution," "PR Agencies in Saudi Arabia - Changes and Challenges," and “Saudi VISION 2030 and PR” - Where Excellence Meets Innovation."

Highlighting the rapidly evolving PR and digital communication landscape, these sessions will provide attendees with exclusive industry insights and strategies to succeed in a competitive market. PRCA MENA is dedicated to fostering growth, innovation, and excellence in the region's PR industry, and this conference stands as a testament to its commitment.

As the sun sets, the focus will shift to the highly anticipated PRCA MENA Digital Awards gala dinner, commencing at 7:00 PM in the settings of the Mӧvenpick Hotel. These awards will recognise and honour the PR talents and outstanding campaigns in the digital communications realm. They serve as a platform to acknowledge and celebrate the exceptional work that is driving the digital landscape forward.

The Digital Awards are now open for submissions, and categories can be seen here: prca.mena.global/digital-awards-categories-2023/

Monika Fourneaux, Head of PRCA EMEA, commented, "We are thrilled to invite you for a day filled with knowledge-sharing, networking, and inspiration. The Conference and Digital Awards celebrations will bring together like-minded professionals, industry experts, and visionaries from across the MENA region and beyond. Together, we will shape the future of PR and digital communication, setting new standards of excellence."

For more information and registration for the Conference and Digital Awards Gala Dinner, please visit https://prca.mena.global/events/prca-mena-conference-and-digital-awards-2023/

