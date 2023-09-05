Dubai: PRCA MENA, a leading association for PR and communications professionals, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with The Work Crowd, an innovative tech platform designed to connect organisations and specialist independents. This collaboration opens doors for businesses to tap into a local and global community of pre-vetted consultants and freelancers specialising in PR and Marketing.

The benefits of this partnership extend to both PR agencies seeking talented freelancers and independent professionals seeking engaging projects. The platform stands apart as a curated space, accessible to carefully vetted individuals and project-based work both locally in the region and beyond. The Work Crowd have been operating in the UK and Europe for the last five years and are delighted to have launched in the UAE to support growing businesses and the freelance community.

Alice Weightman, Co-Founder of The Work Crowd, expressed enthusiasm for the new venture, stating, " Our platform enables members to access a wide range of local and global projects while fostering connections with fellow professionals through our extensive network and dynamic events. Each profile in our network is verified, ensuring a seamless and trustworthy experience for all”.

Monika Fourneaux, Head of PRCA EMEA, highlighted the surge in freelancer memberships over the past six months. "We have consistently witnessed a growing demand for freelancers from our member PR agencies," Monika stated. "This partnership with The Work Crowd significantly enriches our membership benefits. PRCA MENA members can enjoy exclusive discounts on The Work Crowd's fees."

This strategic partnership between PRCA MENA and The Work Crowd is set to transform the landscape of PR agency-freelancer collaborations, enabling greater accessibility and efficacy within the industry.

For more information about this partnership and its advantages, please contact: Alice Weightman <hello@theworkcrowd.com>

About The Work Crowd

The Work Crowd are a global community of 4,500 PR & Communications experts, mentors, advisors and freelancers who have a plethora of industry sector experience. We work with 2000 Start-ups, Scale-ups, corporates, charities and Government Bodies across 10 countries who are looking for business critical skills and knowledge. Our global communication experts help organisations to gain the knowledge, support and expertise to implement their business goals. Our diverse community are PR & Communications experts in their industry field of knowledge, who help formulate strategic decisions, drawing upon their knowledge and expertise.

For further details visit: https://theworkcrowd.ae/

About PRCA

The PRCA was founded in London in 1969 and launched PRCA MENA in 2016 with the aim of raising standards in PR and communications. The Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) is the world’s largest professional PR body. We represent more than 35,000 PR professionals in 82 countries worldwide. We are a global advocate for excellence in public relations. Our teams across Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific work with professionals around the world to co-ordinate our operations across six continents.

Our mission is to create a more professional, ethical, and prosperous PR industry. We champion – and enforce – professional standards around the world through our Professional Charter and Code of Conduct. The Code compels members to adhere to the highest standards of ethical practice. We deliver exceptional training, authoritative industry data, and global networking, and development opportunities. We also manage the International Communications Consultancy Organisation (ICCO) – the umbrella body for 41 PR associations and 3,000 agencies across the world. Additionally, we support the delivery of the Motor Industry Communicators Association (MICA).

For more information visit https://prca.mena.global/

Press Contact:

PRCA MENA

Falah Faisal Jafrani

Email: falah.jafrani@prca.mena.global