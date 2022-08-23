Dubai: PRCA MENA is bringing back face-to-face training courses in Dubai starting September 2022.

The first set of courses will be led by mBrain.me’s Founder Wendy Shaw, who has been based in Dubai since 2000. Continuously looking for effective tools and modalities that enable professional and personal development, she is the first mBraining trainer in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and has trained hundreds of leaders, managers, teams, coaches, mentors, and trainers.

The first five face-to-face PRCA MENA courses are:

Networking Success Strategies - Attendees will learn the successful strategies of great networkers during this highly interactive workshop.

Presenting Skills – Participants will understand how to prepare for an impactful presentation, explore top tips, and learn how powerful gestures can bring a lecture to life.

Leading with Compassion & Courage - Attendees will learn how they are currently using their head, heart, and gut to discover the impact of applying multiple intelligences to bring compassion and courage into how they lead others.

Mindfulness at Work - Students will learn mindfulness techniques to enable them to feel more centered and connected. They will also explore how they can bring this into their work environment which, upon application, will help them improve their personal stress management and increase productivity.

The Power of Language to connect with your audience – The course teaches the impact of words in communicating a client’s key message. Participants will analyse their audience and discover the powerful language to use in both verbal and written format.

All training courses are certified, and delegates will receive a certificate on completion of the course.

The face-to-face training adds to PRCA MENA's rich online webinar offering of over 40 courses.

PRCA HEAD of EMEA, Monika Fourneaux MPRCA said: "Face-to-face trainings were highly popular with our PRCA MENA members until the pandemic struck. We had to suspend our face-to-face offerings but develop highly engaging online courses, which proved to be effective and are highly popular. However, there are still many skills our members strive to master and to which human interaction is crucial.”

PRCA Deputy Director General and Engagement Director Renna Markson MPRCA said: "Our interactive, virtual training model has proved incredibly successful over the last few years -and we’re going to stick with it. But nothing compares to the in-person learning and networking experience. So, we're pleased to complement our existing virtual training programme with face-to-face courses once again."

PRCA MENA Trainer and mBrain.me Founder Wendy Shaw said: “I'm excited to be partnering with PRCA MENA again and offering even more learning opportunities. In today's hybrid world, building relationships and engaging online is challenging so the upcoming programs are designed for applying both online and in person. The best environment for learning is through social learning and connecting in real time experiences. I'm truly looking forward to meeting participants face to face!”

More training courses from various trainers will be presented soon.

The first training - Networking Success Strategies - will be hosted at the Guinness World Records (GWR) MENA offices in Dubai. GWR and PRCA MENA have been partners for several years and created multiple successful events and campaigns together.

About PRCA

The PRCA was founded in London in 1969 and launched PRCA MENA in 2016 with the aim of raising standards in PR and communications. The Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) is the world’s largest professional PR body. We represent more than 35,000 PR professionals in 82 countries worldwide. With offices in London, Hong Kong, Dubai, Singapore, and Buenos Aires, we are a global advocate for excellence in public relations. Our mission is to create a more professional, ethical, and prosperous PR industry. We champion - and enforce - professional standards around the world through our Professional Charter and Code of Conduct. The Code compels members to adhere to the highest standards of ethical practice. We deliver exceptional training, authoritative industry data, and global networking, and development opportunities. We also manage the International Communications Consultancy Organisation (ICCO) - the umbrella body for 41 PR associations and 3,000 agencies across the world, and LG Comms – the UK’s national body for local government communicators. Additionally, we support the delivery of the Motor Industry Communicators Association (MICA).

For more information visit https://prca.mena.global/