Dubai: The Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) is calling on PRCA members globally to join its 2023 PR and Communications Council, with applications open until 16th November.

The PR and Communications Council provides a formal mechanism to consult with the industry’s most senior practitioners on the issues PR and communications faces; to act as a think-tank for the industry; to inform the PRCA’s strategic priorities; and to produce helpful commentary, advice and best-practice guidance for PR and communications professionals.

This year Council’s cohort led by Rob Colmer MPRCA has supported the PRCA in delivering projects including research revealing the perceptions of PR amongst business leaders.

Vice-Chair Claire Williamson MPRCA will succeed Rob Colmer as Chair of the Council in 2023.

All parties interested in standing for elections contact Gabriela Weiss (gabriela.weiss@prca.org.uk) before Wednesday 16th November.

About PRCA

The PRCA was founded in London in 1969 and launched PRCA MENA in 2016 with the aim of raising standards in PR and communications. The Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) is the world’s largest professional PR body. We represent more than 35,000 PR professionals in 82 countries worldwide. We are a global advocate for excellence in public relations. Our teams across Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific work with professionals around the world to co-ordinate our operations across six continents.



Our mission is to create a more professional, ethical, and prosperous PR industry. We champion – and enforce – professional standards around the world through our Professional Charter and Code of Conduct. The Code compels members to adhere to the highest standards of ethical practice. We deliver exceptional training, authoritative industry data, and global networking, and development opportunities. We also manage the International Communications Consultancy Organisation (ICCO) – the umbrella body for 41 PR associations and 3,000 agencies across the world. Additionally, we support the delivery of the Motor Industry Communicators Association (MICA).

For more information visit https://prca.mena.global/