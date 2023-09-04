Qatar has continued to welcome the world into 2023

As of 25 August 2023, Qatar has welcomed over 2.56 million visitors, exceeding the full year arrival figures witnessed in 2022. The number of visitors so far in 2023 mark a 157% increase over the same period last year.

The latest achievement bears testimony on Qatar’s rising global position as a leading tourism destination, a status influenced by the successful hosting of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, which placed Qatar on the international tourism map.

Qatar’s tourism sector has also been boosted by the extension of Hayya for existing card holders and the relaunch of the Hayya platform, which is now the go-to portal for travellers who require a visa to enter Qatar. Visitors to Qatar hail from around the world, with countries in the top 10 being Saudi Arabia, India, Germany, USA, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, UK, UAE, and Pakistan.

Reflecting on the growth of visitor arrivals to Qatar, Chairman of Qatar Tourism and Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “The growth in the number of international visitors to Qatar shows the fruit of Qatar Tourism’s strategy to leverage the momentum of the world’s biggest sporting event late last year. By focusing on our priority markets and through a multi-pronged approach which sees strong efforts and initiatives across our strategic pillars, we have been able to welcome visitors from all corners of the globe and showcase Qatar’s seamless blend of modernity and cultural authenticity.”

Over the past months, Qatar Tourism has launched several campaigns and initiatives aimed at boosting Qatar’s tourism sector and raising global awareness on Qatar’s expanded hospitality offering. Immediately after the FIFA World CupTM, Qatar Tourism launched its ‘Feel More in Qatar’ global campaign which positions Qatar as the Middle East’s top choice for the well-travelled tourist, focusing on families. The brand platform saw seasonal iterations throughout 2023, with ‘Feel Winter in Qatar,’ ‘Feel Eid in Qatar’ and other campaigns targeting various world-wide audiences with travel offers and seasonal activations.

In addition, Qatar Tourism has delved into its business tourism segment, showcasing the country’s premium assets which include its national airline, award-winning airport, brand-new transportation system and suite of conference venues at regional and international travel fairs. Growing its track record of hosting major events and conferences, Qatar has so far this year held the 9th Annual Destination Planners Congress -- the world’s biggest B2B event for destination weddings, the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition – the only B2B and B2C event of its kind in the region, and the UFI MEA Regional Conference – the Middle East’s largest gathering of senior business event professionals, to name a few.

The growth in visitor numbers is also owing to heightened focus on Qatar’s cruise tourism. The country’s newly renovated port is strategically located in the heart of Doha, allowing visitors to make the most out of their short stay in the city. In the 2022/23 cruise season (end of April close), Qatar Tourism welcomed international ships such as Costa Toscana, AIDAcosma, and Emerald Azzura for the very first time, while MSC Cruises & Costa Cruises offered 7-night itineraries around the Gulf, also for the first time. ​In 2022, Qatar inaugurated the state-of-the-art Grand Cruise Terminal which features classic Arabian architecture and is conveniently situated near famous landmarks such as the National Museum of Qatar and Souq Waqif. ​

Since the start of the year, Qatar Tourism has presented an ongoing calendar of world-class events, from the Qatar GKA Freestyle Kite World Cup 2023 for kitesurfing enthusiasts to Disney-on-Ice for the littlest travellers.

More events are coming up in this year’s Arab Tourism Capital, with the Geneva International Motor Show – Qatar, Formula 1 and Expo 2023 slated for October, and which will be followed by the MotoGP in November.

For media-related inquiries, please contact Qatar Tourism’s Press Office on:

+974 3392 4466 | pressoffice@visitqatar.qa

About Qatar Tourism

Qatar Tourism’s mission is to establish Qatar as a place where cultural authenticity meets modernity, and where people of the world come together to experience unique offerings in culture, sports, business and family entertainment, rooted in Service Excellence. Qatar Tourism will regulate and develop the tourism industry, encouraging investment from the private sector. It will set the national strategy for the tourism sector, reviewing it periodically and overseeing its implementation, with the aim of diversifying tourism offerings in the country and increasing visitor spend. Through our network of international offices in priority markets, and cutting-edge digital platforms, Qatar Tourism is expanding Qatar’s presence globally and enhancing the tourism sector.

Web: www.visitqatar.qa