Indian imports of plastics from the UAE at USD 1.7 billion

Dubai: – The Plastics Export Promotion Council of India (PLEXCONCIL) is leading one of its largest contingents of 73 exporters under its India Pavilion at the ARABPLAST 2023, the premier international trade show for plastics, petrochemicals, and rubber in the Middle East which opened today.

The 16th edition of Arabplast at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from December 13th to 15th. presents a unique opportunity for Indian companies to expand their reach in the region. The event would also witness participation from key dignitaries and diplomats from multiple government agencies.

“The Middle East imported USD 38 billion worth of plastics in 2022, with India capturing a 4.7% share (USD 1.7 billion). This data clearly highlights the immense growth potential for Indian plastics in the region. As the apex body for the Indian plastics export industry, PLEXCONCIL is committed to helping our members tap into this potential. Our participation in ARABPLAST with our largest-ever delegation of 73 exporters reflects this commitment,” said Hemant Minocha, Chairman of PLEXCONCIL.

India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) share a long history of successful trade relations, with the UAE being the third-largest importer of Indian plastics. The UAE's strategic location makes it a hub for global trade, fostering a vibrant business networking environment. ARABPLAST is a crucial platform for industry leaders, exhibitors, and visitors to connect, explore opportunities, and build collaborations.

Bilateral trade between India and the UAE reached USD 85 billion in 2022-23. While India imports more plastics from the UAE (USD 1.7 billion) than it exports (USD 580 million), there is significant room for growth. Key export categories for India include plastic raw materials (39.2%), plastic films and sheets (13.6%), and consumer and houseware products (8.4%). Our research estimates the export potential for Indian plastics to the UAE to be around USD 5 billion.

“The signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between India and the UAE has further strengthened bilateral ties and provided a framework for enhanced economic cooperation. This historic agreement facilitates increased collaboration and economic partnerships. Platforms like ARABPLAST serve as strategic hubs for Indian exporters to expand their footprint in the UAE and the wider Middle East region,” said Sribash Dasmohapatra, ED of PLEXCONCIL.

Recognizing the significance of ARABPLAST, PLEXCONCIL, with support from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Department of Commerce, Government of India, is actively assisting Indian plastics manufacturers in understanding and exploring the export potential in the Middle East. India's participation in ARABPLAST aligns with its commitment to strengthening trade relations with the UAE and unlocking the region's vast potential.

As India’s exclusive alliance partner, PLEXCONCIL has been closely collaborating with Al Fajer which reflects a shared commitment to advancing mutual interests and fostering long-term partnerships between the importers/ exporters of the two countries.

PLEXCONCIL looks forward to a fruitful ARABPLAST 2023 and invites all industry stakeholders to visit the India Pavilion to explore exciting business opportunities.

ABOUT PLEXCONCIL

The Plastics Export Promotion Council (PLEXCONCIL) – which acts as a bridge between the Industry and the Government - was established by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Department of Commerce, Government of India on 15th July 1955, as a non-profit organisation. It was one of several Export Promotion Councils (EPCs) launched by the Government to project India's image abroad as a reliable supplier of high-quality products to boost the country’s plastic exports.

PLEXCONCIL is the apex body of the plastics industry in India. It represents over 3000 exporters who manufacture/export plastics products ranging from plastics raw materials to semi-finished and finished items. The Council has its headquarters in Mumbai and regional offices in New Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Ahmedabad.

Products from the Indian plastics industry are exported to over 200 countries across the globe.

For updates: https://plexconcil.org/