Dubai, UAE - Plaza Premium Group (PPG), the world’s leading airport hospitality service provider was named by World Travel Awards 2022 “Middle East’s Leading Airport Lounge 2022”, “Middle East’s Leading Airport Hotel 2022” and “Oman’s Leading Airport Hotel 2022” for its properties in the GCC, Plaza Premium Lounge Dubai and Aerotel Muscat.

The World Travel Awards was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries. Today, the World Travel Awards brand is recognised globally as the ultimate hallmark of industry excellence.

Plaza Premium Group (PPG) is delighted to win “Middle East’s Leading Airport Lounge” for two years in a row for Plaza Premium Lounge Dubai. Plaza Premium Lounge Dubai is the only airport lounge to offer four 10-square-meter Family Suites catering to the needs of big families or small groups with the inclusion of services by a team of multi-lingual butlers who speak Arabic, Russian, Hindi, Tagalog and Turkish. The award-winning lounge also features a dedicated Playroom, “First-class” enclosed private napping space, cigar lounge and prayer rooms perfect for every kind of traveller.

Continuing the winning streak in the Middle East, Aerotel Muscat was named “Oman’s Leading Airport Hotel” for the third time. The in-terminal airport also took home the title “Middle East’s Leading Airport Hotel” for the first time at the awards. Located in the Departures terminal at Muscat International Airport, the Aerotel Muscat features an indoor-swimming pool, fitness corner and comfortable guestrooms for travellers to relax and recharge before their onward journey.

Plaza Premium Group’s Senior Vice President – EMEA, Mr. Okan Kufeci, said, “We are thrilled to receive the prestigious World Travel Awards in three categories for our properties in the Middle East. At PPG, we seek to create an accessible relaxation space with seamless connectivity and comprehensive services to all types of travellers, while at the same time striving to enhance passenger experiences and maintaining a sleek and enriching travel process.”

“Our team holds fast to a pursuit of airport hospitality excellence, and I would like to dedicate our win to all of our colleagues who have worked very hard to go beyond our guests’ expectations,” he added. “We would also like to thank our guests for all their support and confidence in Plaza Premium Group, as winning these awards will help drive our mission to make travel better and position our products and services even further.”