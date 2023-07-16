MENA: PLAYBOOK, a leading global platform for professional development and networking is proud to announce a new partnership with Gulf International Bank (GIB), to elevate and support the career progression of female leaders within GIB through an ecosystem of curated learning resources, mentorship and networking opportunities.

Through the partnership, all female GIB employees in the GCC, Europe and the USA gain access to a library of expert-led masterclasses, workshops, executive speaker sessions, a mentorship programme, networking opportunities (online and offline) and much more.

The curated learning resources help women navigate leadership challenges and also help to build more inclusive workplaces with access to equal opportunities. The partnership is an opportunity for GIB to support and retain its top talent, with a culture of diversity and inclusion which is a core commitment of the Bank.

Jamal AlKishi, CEO of GIB, said: "We are committed to promoting diverse and inclusive leadership across all levels of the Bank and all our markets. We continue to invest in the growth prospects and mentorship framework of our teams, especially our female workforce. PLAYBOOK presents us with a great opportunity and the pay-it-forward mechanism which activates a free scholarship to young girls and women from underserved communities aligns well with our core values.”

Wafa AlObaidat, CEO of PLAYBOOK, added: "We are honoured to partner with Gulf International Bank to support leadership development across their markets. It displays their commitment to always leading from the forefront and promoting a culture of learning. Our goal as a platform is to provide female executives with the tools that they need to enhance their leadership skills, expand their networks and exposure while embracing new philosophies and growth mindsets to build stronger career blueprints."

The cinematically filmed masterclasses showcase real-world experiences delivered by real and relatable role models. Teams are able to learn how to climb the corporate ladder, how to negotiate, how to prepare for a performance appraisal, how to get recognised for a board seat, how to lead like a CEO and much more.

They have access to almost 100 mentors and coaches from across the globe to soundboard with and get unstuck. The platform has a membership community of almost 3,000 members from 200+ cities in 50+ countries representing 900+ companies in 26 industries. PLAYBOOK is a 500 Global Portfolio company with strategic global and regional investors and advisors and founded out of the MENA region. The platform has strategic partnerships with leading organisations in Oil & Gas, Finance & Investment, Artificial Intelligence, Retail and much more.

About PLAYBOOK

PLAYBOOK is a powerful global networking and mentorship platform for women leaders. With an award-winning leadership team that is fully-female founded, the network has been making waves regionally and internationally with its high-quality production masterclasses, robust community, networking potential, workshops, events and mentorship programs.

About Gulf International Bank

Gulf International Bank (GIB B.S.C) is a leading bank in the Middle East with its principal focus on the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states. Its primary shareholder is the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia. GIB's services include Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Wealth Management.

