Abu Dhabi, UAE: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE, has launched exciting new seasonal routes to Santorini, Greece and Salalah, Oman providing UAE residents exciting travel opportunities and experiences over the summer period and beyond. To capitalise on the increasing demand for travel, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is offering an exciting promotion with 20 percent off selected flights from Abu Dhabi until the end of September with bookings made between 8 and 9 March.



The marvellous destinations provide affordable, hassle-free travel for tourists and residents in both Oman and Greece. Flights to Santorini start from 3 June on Monday and Friday and flights to Salalah start on 29 April on Monday and Saturday. Tickets are already on sale on wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app, available in the Arabic language, with fares starting as low as AED 179 *.



The exciting 20 percent discount provides customers affordable, efficient travel and incredible value for money. The promotion allows adventurous travellers to book reduced ultra-low-fare tickets on all flights from/to the UAE including the recently launched routes to Amman (Jordan), Aqaba (Jordan), Salalah (Oman), Yerevan (Armenia), Santorini (Greece) and Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan).



Michael Berlouis, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi said: “We welcome the further easing of travel restrictions around the world and our exciting new seasonal routes allow travellers to plan their summer. Travellers can enjoy 20 percent off our attractive destinations with fantastic ultra-low-fare prices encouraging exploration. Our expanding network includes incredible historic and cultural experiences with safe, efficient, travel awaiting all our customers. We look forward to sharing our love of adventure and seeing you on board our aircraft soon.”



Starting from 17 March, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi will increase capacity on routes to Tel Aviv, Israel with five flights per week from Abu Dhabi. Flights operate on both Tuesday and Sunday allowing convenient travel options with fantastic reduced fares for travel lovers. In addition, flights to Manama, Bahrain and Muscat, Oman have changed to a more convenient schedule to stimulate demand.



The removal of PCR test requirements has made travel simpler again with the easing of restrictions allowing for more spontaneous travel opportunities.



Strategically located within the UAE, the Wizz Air Abu Dhabi network also provides ultra-low fare, hassle-free and efficient travel options to Alexandria (Egypt), Amman (Jordan), Aqaba (Jordan), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Kutaisi (Georgia), Manama (Bahrain), Muscat (Oman), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tel-Aviv (Israel), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia) among others.



The airline has a young fleet composed of four brand new state-of-the-art Airbus A321neo aircraft, offering the lowest fuel burn, emissions and noise footprint. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has the lowest environmental footprint among its competitors in the region, supporting the airline’s long-term commitment to sustainability.



For ultimate peace of mind during this uncertain time, passengers can book tickets with confidence, thanks to WIZZ Flex. With WIZZ Flex, passengers can cancel their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100 percent of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.