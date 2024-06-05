Loans and debt instruments represent one of PIF’s four sources of funding

RIYADH – PIF today successfully priced its inaugural sterling bond offering of 650 million pounds (GBP) under its existing Euro Medium-Term Note program. The issuance is part of PIF’s strategy to continually diversify its funding sources.

The offering was more than 6 times oversubscribed, and comprised of the following tranches:

300 million GBP (SAR 1.44 billion), 5-year coupon

350 million GBP (SAR 1.68 billion), 15-year coupon

Loans and debt instruments represent one of PIF’s four primary sources of funding. The other sources are retained earnings from investments, capital injections from government and government assets transferred to PIF. PIF is rated A1 by Moody’s with a positive outlook and A+ by Fitch with stable outlook.

-Ends-

ABOUT PIF

The Public Investment Fund (PIF) is one of the largest and most impactful sovereign wealth funds in the world. Since 2015, when the board was reconstituted and oversight transferred to the Council of Economic and Development Affairs, PIF’s board of directors has been chaired by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Prime Minister, Chairman of the Council of Economic and Development Affairs, and Chairman of the Public Investment Fund. PIF plays a leading role in advancing Saudi Arabia’s economic transformation and diversification, as well as contributing to shaping the future of the global economy. Since 2017, PIF has established 94 companies. PIF is building a diversified portfolio by entering into attractive and long-term investment opportunities in 13 strategic sectors in Saudi Arabia and globally. PIF's strategy, as set out in the PIF Program 2021-2025 – one of the Vision 2030 realization programs – aims to enable many promising sectors and contribute to increasing local content by creating partnerships with the private sector, in addition to injecting at least SAR150 billion annually into the local economy. PIF works to transfer technologies and localize knowledge to build a prosperous and sustainable economy domestically. As the investment arm of Saudi Arabia, PIF looks to make unique investments, and is building strategic alliances and partnerships with significant international institutions and organizations, which contribute to achieving real long-term value for Saudi Arabia, in line with the objectives of Vision 2030. PIF has also created an operational governance model that reflects its main tasks and objectives, in line with best international practices. Applying this model of governance enhances the level of transparency and effectiveness in decision-making and future progress.

More information about PIF can be found at: www.pif.gov.sa

Media Contact: media@pif.gov.sa

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT MAY NOT BE DISTRIBUTED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, OR TO OR FOR THE BENEFIT OF U.S. PERSONS OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT WOULD BE UNLAWFUL TO DO SO.

This announcement is not being made in and copies of it may not be distributed or sent into certain jurisdictions where such communication or distribution may be restricted by law. This announcement does not constitute an offer in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia or in any other country, of the securities mentioned herein. The securities referred to herein may not be sold in any of the jurisdictions where sale of such securities is restricted by law. PIF does not intend to register, or conduct a public offering of, any of the securities in any such jurisdictions.