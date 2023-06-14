People with chronic diseases may be at a higher risk of progression into severe illness from common viral respiratory infections

‘Know. Plan. Go.’ encourages people to take a proactive approach to be informed, prepared, and ready to act in case they catch a viral respiratory infection

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Pfizer rolls out ‘Know. Plan. Go.’ campaign in countries across the Gulf region to raise awareness on viral respiratory diseases and the steps people can take to help prevent severe illness. Viral respiratory infections often peak over winter, but some can circulate year-round1. It is crucial for individuals with pre-existing chronic diseases to establish a well-thought-out plan regarding their healthcare needs to avoid progression into severe viral respiratory infections and worsening disease prognosis.

People with certain underlying health conditions such as diabetes, heart or lung disease, high blood pressure, obesity, a weakened immune system, or being aged 60 and above, might be at higher risk of severe complications from common viral respiratory infections such as cold, flu or bronchiolitis. 2-3.

If an individual knows that they or their loved ones may be more vulnerable to becoming very sick from viral respiratory infection, then it is time to make a plan if they start experiencing symptoms such as fever or chills, cough, congestion or runny nose, headache. 4 The plan evolves around knowing who to contact and where to go for treatment, and keeping an up-to-date list of any medications taken including vitamins and supplements and be ready to share with the healthcare professional. Acting on the plan quickly and speaking to the healthcare professional can be key in helping to prevent serious illness, which could include hospitalization.

Therefore, Pfizer’s ‘Know. Plan. Go.’ Campaign focuses on three pillars “Know if you or a loved one is at high risk for severe complications from viral respiratory infections,’ ‘Plan with your healthcare professional in case you catch a viral infection’, and ‘Go to the doctor if you are experiencing symptoms to discuss what treatments might be suitable for your illness’. Know. Plan. Go encourages people to be proactive by being informed, prepared, and ready to act.

Dr Nadine Tarcha, Pfizer’s Gulf Medical Director, shares, “By shedding light on the importance of raising awareness for viral respiratory diseases in Gulf countries, we equip individuals with knowledge about transmission risks, symptoms, and prevention strategies. ‘Know. Plan. Go.’ empowers communities to make informed decisions, promotes early detection and treatment, and ultimately saves lives. Together, we can create a healthier and more resilient community.”

