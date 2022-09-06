Labelled as #Drivethefuture , the event was aimed to attract students and fresh graduates at the KAU campus on August 23rd.



JEDDAH: Valuing the treasure of young talent in Saudi Arabia, Petromin Corporation organized a career fair, labelled #Drivethefuture, on August 23rd, 2022. This event was held in association with the King Abdulaziz University (KAU) in Jeddah for students and graduates to meet with Petromin’s distinguished industry experts.

With a strong attendance of nearly 500 at the KAU campus, senior executives from the visiting company interacted with the students to shortlist promising candidates for further interviews regarding employment opportunities. Furthermore, it served as a rare occasion for all the attendees, to understand the outreach and expectations of today’s corporate world.

The career fair was a portal for the business conglomerate to open a host of employment prospects as the Kingdom’s leading mobility solutions provider. These prospects stretch throughout the company’s diverse portfolio of 8 business verticals, among various departments, including IT, marketing, and HR to managerial roles in supply chain, project management among others.

Certainly, this will be a golden opportunity for recent graduates to play an instrumental role in Petromin’s feat towards innovation and transformation on several fronts. Additionally, it reinforces Petromin’s support for the progress of our country with a bright future in sight.

Voicing optimism for this initiative, Kalyana Sivagnanam, Group CEO, Petromin Corporation said, “Petromin has always acted as an incubator to provide employment opportunities for the people of Saudi Arabia. As market leaders in the Kingdom, we uphold the Saudi Vision 2030 to support the dreams and aspirations of our youth, as a national objective.

Petromin pursues excellence through technology and advanced services in the mobility solutions space. It motivates us to utilize cutting-edge products and robust state-of-the-art tools, which are key to succeed in today’s competitive business environment. We invite our youth to bring their vigor and innovative minds to power progress with Petromin Corporation and unitedly drive the future.”

Highlighting Petromin’s association, Professor Iyad A. Katib, Dean of the Faculty of Computing and Information Technology at King Abdulaziz University said, “Through this collaboration, KAU and Petromin are creating a valuable eco-system in the field of mobility solutions. Fostering skills and knowledge, this will feed into the Kingdom’s job market and additionally enhance our economic diversification in alignment with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030. KAU students and graduates will benefit immensely from this experience with Petromin Corporation, housing notable industry experts and the latest technology in the market.”

The KAU career fair further augments Petromin’s advocacy of the process of Saudization. Selected candidates will be placed across the group’s eight verticals to gather experience in IT, Marketing, CRM, supply chain and other related fields.