DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- Peru’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, which included the organization of the Dubai 2022 Multisectoral Trade Mission and the presence of Peruvian companies at the Arab Health 2022 and Gulfood 2022 international fairs, allowed the country to achieve trade agreements for $50.7 million, reported the Commission for the Promotion of Peru for Exports and Tourism (PROMPERÚ).

Regarding the activities related to the Expo, a total of 74 Peruvian companies were part of this great platform to promote commercial exchange between exporters, businessmen in the tourism sector and Peruvian investors with potential buyers, tour operators and international investors. The aim was to position Peru’s exportable, tourist and investment offer within the markets of the MEASA region.

Among the Peruvian foods that were promoted in Dubai, the standouts were quinoa, kiwicha, maca, turmeric, chia, yacon, camu camu, lucuma, nuts, ginger, purple corn, avocados, grapes, specialty coffees and cocoa. Likewise, products from the clothing industry, cotton and alpaca garments, and accessories made from this fiber were present.

In the home decoration line, the products were painted mirrors, fur, embroidered cushions, table runners, pillows, toys, alpaca stuffed animals. Meanwhile, the diverse manufacturing sector was present with cosmetic products, such as jojoba oil, creams, sunscreens, clay, among others.

Regarding Peru’s tourist offer, the main destinations in demand by foreign buyers were Lima, Nasca, Arequipa, Cusco, Puno, Loreto and Madre de Dios. On average, the trips would last 10 days with soft adventure having the greater demand. Peruvian tour operators and destinations will have an excellent opportunity to reposition themselves in international markets.

In addition to the iconic Sanctuary of Machupicchu, the Peruvian Amazon, a world’s natural wonder, generated great expectations among tour operators from the Middle East and Asia, who expressed their interest in learning more about the destinations of Loreto and Madre de Dios, regions with exuberant biodiversity and a wide range of unique travel experiences in natural environments.

The participation of Peruvian tour operators in the Commercial Mission in Dubai was part of the 2022 Promotion Plan of PROMPERÚ’s Tourism Promotion Directorate, in coordination with the Directorate of Commercial Offices of Peru Abroad, to further strengthen the tourism recovery of Peru, a safe and reliable destination, with a varied tourist offer of adventure, nature, gastronomy and culture, always committed with the principles of sustainability.

