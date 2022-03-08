

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- Peru celebrated its National Day with color, flavor and culture at Expo 2020 Dubai, the most important exhibition in the world, as announced by the Commission for the Promotion of Peru for Exports and Tourism (PROMPERÚ).

The activities began with an official ceremony in charge of the representatives of Expo Dubai and the Peruvian delegation headed by the General Commissioner and executive president of PROMPERÚ, Amora Carbajal, in the presence of officials from the different countries attending the event.



The highlight of Peru’s celebration was a performance of the National Folk Ballet. This beautiful display of multicultural identity took viewers to a magical journey through the music and dances from coastal, Andean and Amazonian regions of the country.



“We have many reasons to celebrate Peru's rapprochement with the United Arab Emirates, the Middle East, and the world. Today, March 7, our country captivated the world with artistic and folkloric presentations that belong to our rich cultural heritage and are also part of the heritage of humanity,” said Amora Carbajal, head of PROMPERÚ.



Although the official activities for Peru Day have ended, the Peruvian festive spirit will continue to be present in Dubai for the next days. The artistic show “Wayra” will be performed in the Earth and Sea stages at Expo.



Furthermore, the Peru Pavilion will keep on promoting culture, biodiversity and business opportunities for the export, tourism and business investment sectors. Also, Peruvian cuisine masterclasses and tastings using attractive ingredients that are of commercial interest for the Arab market will be available for the visitors, as well as the splendid pisco and high-quality Peruvian coffee.



“The Peru Pavilion has exceeded expectations, receiving more than a million visitors and will exhibit until March 31 the most relevant aspects of Peruvian art and culture; in addition to a wide variety of agricultural, fishery, textile and various manufactured products”, reported the head of PROMPERÚ.



Expo 2020 Dubai is a meeting point for the global economic reactivation process and this international stage, which has the participation of more than 190 countries, represents a unique opportunity to boost the economy of the different regions of Peru through commercial platforms.

For more information visit https://peruexpodubai.com



