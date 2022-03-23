Dubai, UAE: Perfect Corp., the leading artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider is increasing its global presence by expanding its operations across the Gulf region. Perfect Corp., which is already working with hundreds of high-profile brands in over 80 countries, has started more regionalized partnerships across the GCC, offering beauty and fashion brands in the region powerful AR-enhanced solutions that are poised to redefine consumer shopping journeys.

Founded in 2015, Perfect Corp. quickly became the world's leading provider of AI and AR solutions within the beauty and fashion industries. Perfect Corp.'s comprehensive SaaS solutions, which include AI-powered skin diagnostics, AR-powered video consultations, real time product try-ons for makeup, jewelry, eyewear, hair dye and watches, foundation shade finder, and facial attribute detection with personalized product recommendation, are revolutionizing the customer buying experience across these industries. Thanks to their suite of innovative solutions, continued expansion and growth is expected in the months and years to come.

Perfect Corp. believes that it is well positioned to empower both established and emerging beauty brands, with 22 issued patents and 24 pending patent applications currently in process. Perfect Corp.'s enterprise solutions have been utilized by 95% of the world’s top 20 global beauty groups and over 400 beauty brands within more than 80 countries since its launch six years ago. Perfect Corp.'s consumer apps have had over 1 billion downloads worldwide and empower over 12 billion virtual product try-ons per year. It recently released the first-ever virtual try-on NFT collection for makeup and accessories, giving customers new experiences and allowing them to interact with digital assets virtually. The innovation creates next-generation NFTs using augmented reality technology, which distinguishes it from currently accessible image, video, and audio formats. The technology also allows beauty and fashion firms to provide this new NFT experience to their customers via their own digital channels, such as their website or apps.

The leading tech solution provider is also partnering up with the world's largest Internet platforms, including Google, YouTube, Meta’s Instagram and Snap Inc.'s Snapchat, to offer its AR and AI-powered solutions. Perfect Corp. is providing these beauty brands with incredible access to one-stop beauty AR solutions that enable them to attract, engage, and retain consumers on the world’s most used Internet platforms.

Perfect Corp. also focuses on contributing to environmental sustainability in addition to helping both consumers and brands. The Business Intelligence Group honored its AR and AI-powered virtual try-on solution as the 2021 Green Product of the Year for its efforts in minimizing product testers and samples, limiting overconsumption, and reducing product returns.

About Perfect Corp:

Perfect Corp. is the leading SaaS AI and AR beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, dedicated to transforming shopping experiences through empowering brands to embrace the digital-first world. By partnering with the largest names in the industry, Perfect Corp.’s suite of enterprise solutions deliver synergistic, technology-driven experiences that facilitate sustainable, ultra-personalized, and engaging shopping journeys, as well as equipping brands with next generation of consumer goods. Perfect Corp. offers a complementary suite of mobile apps, including YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect, to provide a consumer platform to virtually try-on new products, perform skin diagnoses, edit photos, and share experiences with the YouCam Community. To learn more, please visit PerfectCorp.com.

For images related to this press release, please visit this cloud folder.

For video materials, please visit Perfect Corp.’s YouTube channel.

For regular updates, please visit Perfect Corp.’s LinkedIn page.

