Danube Properties, affordable housing pioneer and one of the most dynamic and popular private real estate developers in the UAE, has announced that its recently launched residential project “Pearlz” has received massive response at Expo 2020 in Dubai. A large number of Indian expats thronged the ‘Danube Properties’ pavilion with great interest in this expo.

Danube has sold out 100 percent of the inventory of Pearlz that offers 300 residential units coupled with a number of retail and recreational facilities with a development value exceeding Dh300 million on day 1 of its participation at this expo. Danube Properties has also recently delivered its ambitious project ‘Lawnz’ to its 1000 plus property buyers.

Mr Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group said, “While Expo 2020 has successfully carried forward its mission of connecting people I am happy to inform everyone that one of my personal favorites “Pearlz” has received overwhelming response at this expo.We have successfully sold out the complete launched inventory of the project. At Danube Properties our belief since the starting has been to deliver projects on time without any compromise on quality aspects. While sticking to our commitments has always given us good results, I take this opportunity to thank all those who have been involved and have made contributions in making ‘Pearlz’ a huge success for Danube.”

Making the deal more lucrative for Indian investors, Danube Properties has announced that it will provide fully furnished apartments at ‘Pearlz’ to Indian homebuyers who are very keen on picking up a second home in Dubai. The project will be developed in Al Furjan area close to Ibn Battuta mall with the easiest access to Sheikh Zayed Road and Mohammed Bin Zayed Highway. The affordable homes come with Danube Properties’ trend-setting 1 percent payment plan that helps middle income tenants and end-users to easily acquire their dream homes.

Some of the salient features of the Pearlz project includes the foldable wall-mounted beds-that converts the living into a bedroom at night, when suspended from the wall. This creates an extra bedroom, converting a one-bedroom hall apartment into a two-bedroom apartment and a studio to a one-bedroom apartment. So, the customer gets a two-bedroom apartment, when paying for a one-bedroom apartment. Among other perks, a three-bedroom apartment comes with a private pool, three parking spots and a balcony-something that is not available in most villas and townhouses. Moreover, the two-and three-bedroom at ‘Pearlz’ comes with store area, laundry as well as power room. It has its own chillers and chilled water system. The project is located near the metro station.

‘Pearlz’ also offers a wide range of world-class amenities such as anti-current swimming pool, kids pool, toddler pool, health club, party hall, outdoor seating, shaded Yoga area, Jacuzzi, sauna, barbeque area, kids outdoor play area, jogging track, outdoor party area, landscape with water features. Other highlight of this project in terms of amentias which cannot be found with any other developer in the region include a doctor on call, kid’s daycare with nanny on board and smart home, smart office with a personal secretary which will revolutionise how gated community projects are developed in the region.

Pearlz is the first real estate project that has been launched in the UAE in 2022-and the second project by Danube Properties to be launched within five months after launching the Dh475 million Skyz project in Arjan in October 2021.

Enthused by the overwhelming response to its properties, Danube Groupis on a spree of launching new projects. The properties of this Dubai-based multi-billion-dollar conglomerate make for an attractive investment. After receiving huge success in “Skyz”, ‘Lawnz’ and “Pearlz”, Danube Properties has further set its sights on new projects in Dubai Marina and Downtown-two of the city’s most prominent freehold clusters.

The Dubai property market continues to be led by end-users, driven on the back of a host of economic reforms along with the lowering of interest and mortgage rates, loan-to-value ratios, Golden Visa and the 100 per cent ownership rights to expats to live, work or trade in Dubai. While all these policies have helped build confidence in the expats, the successful handling of the pandemic makes the UAE a very safe haven for the investors interested in setting up their businesses here.

The Expo 2020 which is coming to close in a week’s time has given big boost to the economy of UAE. While the UAE continues to be one of the safest countries in the world, the rulers further intend to keep up this momentum by creating more opportunities in sustaining this growth and fuelling a massive real estate boom ahead. The property prices over the past six months have gone up by 30-35 percent, still the property in Dubai is cheaper compared to many other major international hubs such as Hong Kong and London.

About Danube Properties

Danube Properties, part of the Danube Group, made its foray into the real estate market in June 2014, by launching the Dh500 million 171 town houses at Al Furjan. Since then, it continued to expand its development portfolio by launching Glitz Residence I, II, III, Starz, Glamz, Miraclz, Resortz, Bayz, Jewelz, Elz, Lawnz, Wavez, Olivz and Skyz projects,

The company currently has a development portfolio of 8,002 units, with a combined value exceeding Dh5.3 billion. It has so far delivered 4,556 units with a combined sales value of Dh3.63 billion-nearly two-thirds of the entire portfolio value.

For additional information on Danube Properties, visit: www.danubeproperties.ae.

About Danube Group

Danube Group is a Dubai-based diversified business conglomerate with interests in building materials, home decor and real estate development. Established in the year 1993 by Founder and Chairman RizwanSajan-a Non-Resident Indian (NRI) entrepreneur-Danube Group has achieved US$1.3 billion (Dh5 billion) annual turnover in 2019.

The group’s flagship company, Danube Building Materials FZCO, it is the largest supplier of quality building materials in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. It provides more than 25,000 products in stock and in-house value-added services in all of its multiple set of showrooms across the Middle East region and India.

The company operates from its head offices in JAFZA with logistics facilities across the region which amounts to 5 million square feet and includes kiln drying facility, factory and warehouses of the group.