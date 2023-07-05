Greater need for workplace inclusivity in the private sector as GCC economy is expected to grow by 3.2% in 2023.

Collaboration is key to driving awareness on the importance of including diversity in the workforce.

Dubai, UAE:– The Pearl Initiative, a non-profit organisation focused on corporate accountability and transparency in the Gulf region, announced today that it has joined forces with ImInclusive, the UAE’s first certified social enterprise. ImInclusive connects People of Determination (POD) from across the MENA region with potential employers, enabling equal employment opportunities. This collaboration aims to drive inclusivity and diversity throughout the Gulf region’s workforce.

The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Pearl Initiative headquarters in Sharjah marks the beginning of an impactful collaboration towards addressing the pressing need for adequate employment opportunities for People of Determination in the GCC. Under the MoU, both parties will work together to undertake research, training and information sharing in areas of common interest relevant to corporate accountability, diversity and inclusion. By leveraging their collective expertise and resources, they aspire to create a lasting impact and set new standards for workplace diversity in the region.

Yamama Al-Oraibi, CEO of the Pearl Initiative, welcomed the collaboration as a significant stride towards raising awareness on the importance of workplace diversity across the private sector in the Gulf Region. "At the Pearl Initiative, we recognise the transformative power of inclusive workplaces that embrace diversity in all its forms. Through our collaboration with ImInclusive, we aim to shine a spotlight on the benefits of disability inclusion in the Gulf region's workforce. By promoting equal opportunities, we strive to create an environment where every individual, regardless of their abilities, can contribute and thrive. Together, we are dedicated to driving a paradigm shift in corporate practices and fostering a culture of diversity that benefits both individuals and businesses alike."

Hafza Qadeer, CEO of ImInclusive, emphasized the urgent need for a change in mindset regarding the integration of People of Determination into the workforce. “Disability inclusive employment is a clear, critical and urgent action that we must include in our recruitment, our sustainability strategies, and our corporate accountability models today. We can change lives and the mindset of entire communities away from just the charity model of disability inclusion through employing talented people of determination in equitable, respectful, progressive careers. We must ask ourselves: are we building inclusive and future-ready workforces?”

The MoU between the Pearl Initiative and ImInclusive symbolises their united commitment to driving lasting change in the inclusion of People of Determination across all sectors of the workforce. By joining forces, they will relentlessly pursue the vision of cultivating a truly inclusive workforce that celebrates diversity and ensures equal opportunities for all.

About the Pearl Initiative

The Pearl Initiative is the Gulf region’s leading independent, non-profit organisation working to promote the business case for a corporate culture of accountability and transparency. The organisation was established in 2010 by regional business leaders in cooperation with the United Nations Office for Partnerships. The Pearl Initiative is the only private, non-profit Gulf business network to receive special consultative status from the United Nations Economic and Social Council.

The Pearl Initiative runs a series of corporate governance-related programmes, including Anti-Corruption Best Practices, Diversity in Business Leadership, Governance in MSMEs, Governance in Family Firms, Governance in Tech, and Governance in Philanthropy. The organisation also conducts locally relevant research, hosts workshops and executive education training sessions, and convenes business leaders, policy makers, students, and non-profit executives to encourage a proactive approach to implementing best practices in the workplace across the Gulf region.

With a growing network of over 40 regional and international partners, the Pearl Initiative continues to strive to be the leading business-led action-oriented platform to advance corporate governance as a key driver of competitiveness, job creation, and sustainable economic growth across the Gulf region.

For more information, please visit www.pearlinitiative.org and check out our Social Media Channels: @PearlInitiative on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter and @ThePearlInitiative on LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Inclusive Ltd

Founded by social entrepreneur Hafsa Qadeer, ImInclusive began as a workplace inclusion community initiative that evolved into UAE’s 1st certified social enterprise connecting people with disabilities (People of Determination) to inclusive employers across MENA. ImInclusive provides action-focused training, tools, and resources to a large network of employers that are committed to the journey of disability inclusion. Incubated with Ma’an Abu Dhabi, Authority of Social Contribution, in 2019, ImInclusive is inspired by the journey of Ahmed Qadeer, who is a talented person with disability, living with spina bifida. Today, ImInclusive is a multi-award-winning enterprise recognized by the United Nations, Accenture Middle East, Standard Chartered, C3 Companies Creating Change, TiE Dubai, Visa’s She’s Next Competition, Etisalat E&, and more.