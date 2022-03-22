As a popular Banking-as-a-Service platform, PayPugs allows individuals and companies to obtain trustworthy banking and payment solutions worldwide. Sumsub, a tech company that helps businesses easily verify clients and steer clear of fraud, is a trusted compliance-as-a-service provider with years of legal experience.

The need to keep customers safe and compliant in today’s digital world has never been more pressing, and this partnership aims to help PayPugs meet all the necessary regulatory requirements without consequences for the customer experience.

With Sumsub, PayPugs will be able to streamline verification for individuals and companies on an international level. From the moment this partnership began, PayPugs has been working closely with Sumsub to integrate their solution and make verification more effective and easy for customers. As a result, new and existing PayPugs clients can now expect faster and better onboarding procedures.

"By integrating Sumsub, we'll be able to reduce overall verification expenses while also improving our customer interactions. Ongoing compliance across multiple jurisdictions is vital for security. The time it takes to complete the onboarding process will be reduced, while security will be improved. This is a major step forward since it allows for more open and transparent contact with clients. Our compliance officers will be able to better organize their time with the Sumsub solution, discussing significant topics and reaching new heights in terms of corporate development." – comments Alexander Zelinsky, Chairman of the Supervisory Board at PayPugs.

"Partnering with PayPugs reaffirms that we’re working towards a common goal—to support transparent, trustworthy and personalised financial services around the globe and enabling people to do business in an atmosphere of earned trust." – says Jacob Sever, Co-Founder of Sumsub.

-Ends-