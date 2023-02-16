Pathfinder International, in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Population, launches its USAID-funded family planning and reproductive health (FP/RH) program “OSRA”. The program aims to increase Egyptians’ access to high-quality family planning information, counseling, contraceptive methods, and services, while promoting knowledge about reproductive rights and health norms.

The USAID-funded OSRA program is implemented in line with the Ministry of Health and Population’s “National Project for Family Development, 2021-2023”. This program, which the Ministry launched last year, aims to control the population growth rates, improve the existing services offered for citizens, as well as adopt effective development policies to promote sustainable economic growth – capable of improving the quality of life.

The OSRA program, partners up with; IQVIA Egypt, Egyptian Family Planning Association, Egyptian Red Crescent, Ask Consult for Health, Etisalat Egypt, and Save the Children to bring this project to life.

Moreover, The USAID-funded OSRA program will target around 10.6 million people in 625 communities in 10 governorates in Egypt, initially rolling out in Sharkia, Fayoum, Sohag, Assiut, with plans to expand to Beheira, Dakahlia, Giza, Beni Suef, Menia, and Qena in the future.

In recognition of this milestone, a ceremony will be held at the Grand Egyptian Museum, attended by a number of Ministry of Health and Population Senior officials, the USAID, the Pathfinder International Foundation, along with representatives from other participating bodies, including NCW, NCCM, the Ministries of Youth and Sports, Education, Social Solidarity, Awqaf and the Egyptian Church.

