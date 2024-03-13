Total offering size remains unchanged at 749,700,000 ordinary shares, representing 24.99% of issued share capital

Qualified Investor Offer has been reduced to 659,736,000 ordinary shares from 674,730,000 ordinary shares, equivalent to 88% of the total Offer Shares, compared to the previously announced 90% of Offer Shares

Subscription period remains unchanged, closed today, 12 March 2024 for the UAE Retail Offering and tomorrow for the Qualified Investor Offering

Dubai, UAE: Parkin Company PJSC (“Parkin” or the “Company”) today announces an increase in the number of shares offered in the UAE Retail Offer of its initial public offering (“IPO” or the “Offering”) following an exceptional level of oversubscription and demand from retail investors.

Following the approval of the Securities and Exchange Authority (“SCA”), the UAE Retail Offer has been increased to 89,964,000 ordinary shares from 74,970,000 ordinary shares. Based on the previously announced price range of AED 2.00 to AED 2.10 per share, the size of the Retail Tranche will now be between c. AED 179.93 million and c. AED 188.92 million, representing 12% of the Offer Shares, compared to the 10% previously announced.

The total offering size remains unchanged at 749,700,000 ordinary shares representing 24.99% of the company’s total issued share capital. Following the increased allocation to the UAE Retail Offer, the Qualified Investor Tranche will be allocated 659,736,000 shares, instead of 674,730,000 ordinary shares, representing 88% of the Offer Shares, compared to the 90% previously announced.

The subscription period of the Offering remains unchanged, closed today, 12 March 2024 for UAE Retail Investors and tomorrow, 13 March 2024 for Qualified Investors.

Parkin is expected to commence trading on the DFM on 21 March 2024, under the symbol “PARKIN” and ISIN AEE01370P249.

Rothschild & Co Middle East Limited has been appointed as the Independent Financial Advisor.

Emirates NBD Capital PSC, Goldman Sachs International, and HSBC Bank Middle East Limited have been appointed as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners.

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC, EFG-Hermes UAE Limited (acting in conjunction with EFG Hermes UAE LLC) and First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC have been appointed as Joint Bookrunners.

Emirates NBD Bank PJSC has been appointed as the Lead Receiving Bank. Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank PJSC, Al Maryah Community Bank, Commercial Bank of Dubai, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates Islamic Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC, Mashreq Bank and Wio Bank have also been appointed as Receiving Banks.

Neither HSBC Bank Middle East Limited nor any of its respective affiliates is responsible for participating in, marketing or managing any aspect of the UAE Retail Offering to natural persons.

The Internal Sharia Supervision Committee of Emirates NBD Bank PJSC has issued a Shariah pronouncement confirming that, in its view, the Offering is compliant with Shariah principles. Investors should undertake their own due diligence to ensure that the Offering is Shariah compliant for their own purposes.

ABOUT PARKIN COMPANY PJSC

Parkin is the largest provider of paid parking facilities and services in Dubai. The company has the exclusive right to operate all paid public on-street parking, public off-street parking and public multi-storey car parks in the Emirate. With a track record spanning almost three decades, the Parkin team currently operates approximately 197,000 paid parking spaces at strategic locations across Dubai, providing a superior customer experience.

MEDIA ENQUIRIES

Parkin Company PJSC

mediaqueries@parkin.ae

FTI Consulting (as Financial Communications Advisor)

Ajith Henry, Managing Director - Strategic Communications Segment Lead for the Middle East

Ajith.henry@fticonsulting.com / Parkin@fticonsulting.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS ENQUIRIES

Parkin Company PJSC

Max.Zaltsman@parkin.ae

INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISOR

Rothschild & Co Middle East

JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS

Emirates NBD Capital PSC

Goldman Sachs International

HSBC Bank Middle East Limited

JOINT BOOKRUNNERS

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC

EFG-Hermes UAE Limited (acting in conjunction with EFG Hermes UAE LLC)

First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC

LEAD RECEIVING BANK

Emirates NBD Bank PJSC

RECEIVING BANKS

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank PJSC

Al Maryah Community Bank (MBank)

Commercial Bank of Dubai

Dubai Islamic Bank

Emirates Islamic Bank

First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC

Mashreq Bank

Wio Bank