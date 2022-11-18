Kuwait City, Kuwait: Panasonic Electric Works Middle East & Africa (PEWMEA), a division of Panasonic Marketing Middle East and Africa FZE (PMMAF), is pleased to announce that it is extending its partnership with local distributor Easa Husain Al-Yousifi & Sons Co. (EHY). This development will see the Japanese manufacturer expanding its Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) business in the country with new product launches designed to make Kuwaiti homes, public premises, and businesses a healthy and convenient ecosystem.

Formalized during a Business Partner Appreciation gathering hosted by Panasonic, the extended alliance builds upon a strong and long-term strategic relationship between the two companies spanning more than 60 years. Panasonic also feted EHY during the event for being the brand’s top distributor of Ventilator Fans across the MEA region for 2021.

PEWMEA Managing Director Mr. Eiji Ito said: “Kuwait has always been a key market for Panasonic and we are happy to have successfully established a strong brand presence in the country, thanks to our very reliable partner Easa Husain Al-Yousifi & Sons Co. For over six decades, Panasonic and EHY have worked hard on a shared goal of delivering industry-leading products to be able to respond to greater and changing demands from customers. This extended partnership with EHY marks Panasonic’s continuing commitment to the Kuwaiti market, building on our wide range of consumer electronics portfolio with PEWMEA’s latest living solutions.”

“I also believe this broader investment in the local IAQ market is a vital step in furthering our mission to bring a sense of balance and wellbeing to everyone’s lives by providing innovations that make life simpler, safer, healthier, and more enjoyable, thus helping our customers live their best. Easa Husain Al-Yousifi & Sons Co. enjoys an esteemed reputation in Kuwait as one of the country’s leading commercial and retail establishments, and we are able to complement this through a wide range of product offerings, all industry-leading in terms of technology and innovation. Aligning with EHY allows Panasonic not only to respond to our customers’ needs, but also to support Kuwait’s strong commitment to embrace innovation in order to build a diversified economy and a sustainable future,” Mr. Ito added.

Mr. Wael Deeb, General Manager for Easa Husain Al-Yousifi & Sons Co., echoed similar sentiments and expressed confidence in their continuing partnership with Panasonic. “We see a great opportunity to strengthen our position as one of the country’s leading commercial establishments with this extended association with Panasonic. Panasonic’s rich history of technological innovation is invaluable. Their expertise and the wide range of cutting-edge products and solutions they offer will undoubtedly help us, not only in our growth ambitions, but more importantly in our continuing mission to improve our customers’ quality of life,” he said.

The event, which had other Panasonic partners and dealers in attendance, also featured a seminar, where key Panasonic representatives briefed attendees on PEWMEA’s latest indoor air quality solutions available in Kuwait. The presentations highlighted the products’ key features, including upgraded functionality and optimal reliability, that deliver value to the customers. In addition to IAQ solutions, PEWMEA also offers a wide array of products such as Wiring Devices, LED Lighting, Solar Systems, Water Pumps and more.