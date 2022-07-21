Palms Sports partnership contract reached the AED 709Mn mark by first half of 2022.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Palms Sports (PJSC), the global sports management company, world's largest Jiu-Jitsu training academy, and a subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC), announced today completion of the renewal process of a 3-year contract with Abu Dhabi Vocational Education and Training Institute (ADVETI) and Institute of Applied Technology (IAT), both part of Abu Dhabi Center for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (ACTVET).

Under the contract, a total of 20 expert Jiu-Jitsu coaches will provide Jiu-Jitsu training services for ADVETI and ATI students. The training services will be delivered in various campuses across the emirates.

Fouad Darwish, CEO and MD of Palms Sports, said: “There is no bigger endorsement than having a strategic partner renew and further expand their contract with your business. Palms Sports have been on a targeted course to secure market dominance in the sports management and investment domain, allowing us to provide superior offerings and higher value for our shareholders, investors, and stakeholders. Today, I can confidently say that we are firmly on track to achieving our target value of AED 750Mn for set contracts awarded this year.”

Palms Sports’ ongoing expansion of existing contracts and projects, fall in sync with the greater long-term vision of the company’s leadership, aimed at developing, enhancing, and enriching the capabilities and competences of Emirati youth; thus, improving their overall competitiveness and wellbeing.

-Ends-

Palms Sports

Palms Sports PJSC is a UAE-based company that was established in 2011 and promotes niche sporting activities with speciﬁc focus on Jiu-Jitsu and Martial Arts to UAE Nationals. Palms Sports is one of the 20+ companies under the International Holding Company PJSC (IHC), emphasizing the importance of sports in our daily-lives and determined to assist the community to integrate ‘sports’ and ‘leisure’ into the very fabric of day-to-day lifestyles.

International Holding Company (IHC)

IHC was founded in 1998, as part of an initiative to diversify and develop non-oil business sectors in the UAE, and has grown to become the most valuable listed holding company in the Middle East with a market cap of USD 140 billion. The company endeavours to implement sustainability, innovation, and economic diversification initiatives across what is now one of the region’s largest conglomerates. IHC is included in FTSE ADX 15 Index (FADX 15), which represents the top 15 largest and most liquid companies on the ADX.

IHC has a clear objective of enhancing its portfolio through acquisitions, strategic investments, and business combinations. Comprising more than 30 entities and 22,345 employees, IHC seeks to expand and diversify its holdings across a growing number of sectors, including Real Estate, Agriculture, Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Utilities, Industries, IT and Communications, Retail and Leisure, and Capital.

With a core strategy to enhance shareholder value and achieve growth, IHC drives operational synergies and maximizes cost efficiencies across all verticals – it also continues to evaluate investment opportunities through direct ownership and entering partnerships in the UAE and abroad. As the world changes, and new opportunities arise, IHC remains focused on resilience, innovation and redefining the marketplace for itself, its stakeholders, and partners.

Media Contacts:

Ahmad Ibrahim

Head of Corporate Communication & Media

International Holding Company

ahmad.ibrahim@ihcuae.com

Gemma Sexton

Corporate Communications Manager

International Holding Company

gemma.sexton@ihcuae.com