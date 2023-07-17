Palms Sports' relentless pursuit of operational efficiency, meticulous processes optimization in H1 culminated in a significant surge in profitability.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Palms Sports (ADX: PALMS), the global sports management company, the world's largest Jiu-Jitsu training provider, and a subsidiary of International Holding Company (ADX: IHC), Today, Palms Sports unveiled its preliminary financial results for H1 2023, culminating on June 30th, showcasing an impressive net operational profit of AED 45.6 million.

Palms Sports demonstrates remarkable growth as revenue from contracts with clients soars by 23% in H1-2023, surging from AED134.6 million (H1-2022) to AED165.2 million (H1-2023). This notable upswing in revenue fuels a substantial 31% YoY increase in gross profit, soaring from AED40.7 million in H1-2022 to an impressive AED53.4 million in H1-2023.

“We attribute this success to our dedicated team, strategic partnerships, and unwavering focus on delivering exceptional value. Our unwavering commitment to client satisfaction has propelled a remarkable 23% increase in revenue from contracts, reaching AED165.2 million.” said Fouad Darwish, CEO, and MD of Palms Sports.

Through its unwavering commitment to excellence, Palms Sports consistently surpasses previous achievements, demonstrating exceptional operational prowess and continual expansion of its fundamental agreements and initiatives. Year over year, the company have witnessed a remarkable escalation in its equity, elevating it by an impressive 6% from AED 466 million in the first half of 2022 to AED 493 million in the corresponding period of 2023. Consequently, our assets have experienced a notable upswing, growing by 5.1% from AED 532.7 million in H1-2022 to nearly AED 600 million in H1-2023.

“The latter half of 2023 holds great promise. We remain poised for continued growth and look forward to further expanding our reach in the industry." Darwish added.

Palms Sports commenced the second half of 2023 with a momentous milestone, making a substantial AED 300 million acquisition of Securiguard Middle East LLC, a renowned leader in providing private security services within the United Arab Emirates. This strategic move further solidifies Palms Sports' position as a prominent player in the industry.

In addition to this remarkable achievement, the company eagerly looks forward to the imminent grand unveiling of the esteemed “Khabib Gym” situated in the bustling West Yas district in Abu Dhabi. This eagerly anticipated endeavor represents a groundbreaking leap forward in the realm of luxurious fitness, poised to establish unparalleled standards within the industry.

-End-

About Palms Sports

Palms Sports PJSC is a UAE-based company established in 2011 and promotes niche sporting activities with a speciﬁc focus on Jiu-Jitsu and Martial Arts to UAE Nationals. Palms Sports is one of 8 listed companies under International Holding Company PJSC (IHC), emphasizing the importance of sports in our daily lives and determined to assist the community to integrate ‘sports and ‘leisure’ into the very fabric of day-to-day lifestyles.

About International Holding Company

IHC was founded in 1998 as part of an initiative to diversify and develop non-oil business sectors in the UAE and has grown to become the most valuable listed holding company in the Middle East with a market cap of AED 868 billion as of March 31, 2023. The company endeavors to implement sustainability, innovation, and economic diversification initiatives across what is now one of the region's largest conglomerates. IHC is included in FTSE ADX 15 Index (FADX 15), representing the top 15 largest and most liquid companies on the ADX.

IHC has a clear objective of enhancing its portfolio through acquisitions, strategic investments, and business combinations. Comprising more than 444 subsidiaries and over 126,000 employees, IHC seeks to expand and diversify its holdings across a growing number of sectors, including Asset management, Healthcare, Real Estate and Construction, Marine and Dredging, IT and Communications, Financial Services, Food Production and Service, Utilities, and Services.

With a core strategy to enhance shareholder value and achieve growth, IHC drives operational synergies and maximizes cost efficiencies across all verticals – it also continues to evaluate investment opportunities through direct ownership and entering partnerships in the UAE and abroad. As the world changes and new opportunities arise, IHC remains focused on resilience, innovation, and redefining the marketplace for itself, its clients, and its partners.

www.ihcuae.com

Media Contacts

Ahmad Ibrahim

Corporate Communication & Media Manager

Ahmad.ibrahim@ihcuae.com