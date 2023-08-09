Abu Dhabi, UAE: Palms Sports (ADX: PALMS), the global sports management company, world's largest Jiu-Jitsu training academy, and a subsidiary of International Holding Company (ADX: IHC), announced the conclusion of renewable new one-year contracts worth AED 10.2 million, with Abu Dhabi governmental state and education institution. The new and renewed contracts come as a reflection of Palms Sports' competitive advantage and ability to craft a compelling and well-structured proposal that addresses the clients’ requirements from different sectors, demonstrating a clear understanding of their needs.

"Our focus has remained steadfast on Abu Dhabi's burgeoning training market over the last three years, and we perceive a sustainable business case in expanding our training programs and cultivating strategic partnerships. Our aim is to generate heightened value for our esteemed investors, clients, and stakeholders."said Fouad Darwish, CEO and MD of Palms Sports.

Pursuant to the latest contractual agreement, Palms Sports is poised to orchestrate a deployment of no fewer than 24 highly specialized sports experts. This distinguished assemblage of professionals will assume dual responsibilities: the meticulous provision of top-tier training regimens and the seamless management of the cutting-edge training facilities, all of which are aligned with the strategic imperatives of a pivotal government entity. “This concerted endeavor stands as a testament to the company’s commitment to excellence and unwavering dedication to fostering an environment of unparalleled athletic development.” Darwish added.

Last month, Palms Sports announced 31% YoY increase in gross profit, soaring from AED40.7 million in H1-2022 to an impressive AED53.4 million in H1-2023.

About Palms Sports

Palms Sports PJSC is a UAE-based company established in 2011 and promotes niche sporting activities with a speciﬁc focus on Jiu-Jitsu and Martial Arts to UAE Nationals. Palms Sports is one of 8 listed companies under International Holding Company PJSC (IHC), emphasizing the importance of sports in our daily lives and determined to assist the community to integrate ‘sports and ‘leisure’ into the very fabric of day-to-day lifestyles.

About International Holding Company

IHC was founded in 1998 as part of an initiative to diversify and develop non-oil business sectors in the UAE and has grown to become the most valuable listed holding company in the Middle East with a market cap of AED 864 billion as of Jun 30, 2023. The company endeavors to implement sustainability, innovation, and economic diversification initiatives across what is now one of the region's largest conglomerates. IHC is included in FTSE ADX 15 Index (FADX 15), representing the top 15 largest and most liquid companies on the ADX.

IHC has a clear objective of enhancing its portfolio through acquisitions, strategic investments, and business combinations. Comprising more than 479 subsidiaries and over 106,000 employees, IHC seeks to expand and diversify its holdings across a growing number of sectors, including Asset management, Healthcare, Real Estate and Construction, Marine and Dredging, IT and Communications, Financial Services, Food Production and Service, Utilities, and Services.

With a core strategy to enhance shareholder value and achieve growth, IHC drives operational synergies and maximizes cost efficiencies across all verticals – it also continues to evaluate investment opportunities through direct ownership and entering partnerships in the UAE and abroad. As the world changes and new opportunities arise, IHC remains focused on resilience, innovation, and redefining the marketplace for itself, its clients, and its partners.

