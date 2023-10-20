Company Reports Remarkable 77% YoY Growth in revenue.



Palms Sports' commitment to operational and vertical expansions culminated in a significant surge in profitability.



Abu Dhabi, UAE: Palms Sports (ADX: PALMS), the global sports management company, the world's largest Jiu-Jitsu training provider, and a subsidiary of International Holding Company (ADX: IHC), unveiled its preliminary financial results for Q3 2023, culminating on September 30th, showcasing an impressive net operational profit of AED 88.1 million.



Palms Sports demonstrates remarkable growth as revenue from contracts with clients skyrockets by 77% in Q3-2023, surging from AED214.6 million (Q3-2022) to AED337.6 million (Q3-2023). This notable upswing in revenue fuels a substantial 33% YoY increase in gross profit, soaring from AED66.2 million in Q3-2022 to an impressive AED88.1 million in Q3-2023.



"The training division of the company relentlessly pursued double-digit growth, maintaining a strategic focus on portfolio transformation, vertical expansion, and substantial investments in new business acquisitions." said Fouad Darwish, CEO, and MD of Palms Sports.



In July of this year, Palms Sports executed a AED 300 million transaction to acquire Securiguard Middle East, aligning with its strategic objective to diversify its business verticals and establish a cohesive ecosystem for its investments.



“We can expect Q4 to be a healthy growth year for Palms Sports” Darwish added.

By the end of Q3-2023, Palms sports had already increased its total assets by a record 70.9% YoY from AED532.7 million in Q3-2022 to AED910.4 million in Q3-2023.



About Palms Sports

Palms Sports PJSC is a UAE-based company established in 2011 and promotes niche sporting activities with a speciﬁc focus on Jiu-Jitsu and Martial Arts to UAE Nationals.



Palms Sports is one of 8 listed companies under International Holding Company PJSC (IHC), emphasizing the importance of sports in our daily lives and determined to assist the community to integrate ‘sports and ‘leisure’ into the very fabric of day-to-day lifestyles.

About International Holding Company

HC was founded in 1998 as part of an initiative to diversify and develop non-oil business sectors in the UAE and has grown to become the most valuable listed holding company in the Middle East with a market cap of AED 864 billion as of June 30, 2023. The company endeavors to implement sustainability, innovation, and economic diversification initiatives across what is now one of the region's largest conglomerates. IHC is included in FTSE ADX 15 Index (FADX 15), representing the top 15 largest and most liquid companies on the ADX.



IHC has a clear objective of enhancing its portfolio through acquisitions, strategic investments, and business combinations. Comprising more than 444 subsidiaries and over 126,000 employees, IHC seeks to expand and diversify its holdings across a growing number of sectors, including Asset management, Healthcare, Real Estate and Construction, Marine and Dredging, IT and Communications, Financial Services, Food Production and Service, Utilities, and Services. With a core strategy to enhance shareholder value and achieve growth, IHC drives operational synergies and maximizes cost efficiencies across all verticals – it also continues to evaluate investment opportunities.



