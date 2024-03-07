DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- Global health insurance brokerage Pacific Prime Dubai has been awarded Top Producer 2023 Individuals with Cigna for their excellent performance in Dubai under the category of Individual Brokers.

The award was presented by Leah Cotterill, Chief Distribution Officer of Cigna, and Jerome Droesch, CEO of Domestic Health & Health Services, Cigna International Health, at Vida Dubai Marina & Yacht Club on Thursday, February 22, 2024. After presenting the award, Leah Cotterill stated, “Congratulations to Pacific Prime on winning this well-deserved award. Your dedication has been key to expanding healthcare access and improving community health. This win underscores the strength of our partnership and collective impact. Thank you for your ongoing trust and commitment to our shared vision of enhancing the health and vitality of the people we serve.”

Present at the award ceremony were representatives from Pacific Prime, including Head of Individual Sales Michael Lavelle, Corporate Client Services Lead Chris Allen, Regional CEO of Pacific Prime Dubai David Hayes, and Head of Corporate Business Development Middle East & Africa Mark McClelland. Upon receiving the award, David Hayes gave his response: “Pacific Prime Dubai will keep doing what it does best: prioritising clients' needs above all else. The dedication and hard work of our team in Dubai have been recognized with this award, and I am excited to watch them continue their success. I would also like to thank Cigna for our long-standing partnership; together, we will continue to go above and beyond to meet client expectations, creating a better future in the health insurance industry.”

About Pacific Prime

Established in 2000, Pacific Prime is an award-winning global insurance brokerage and employee benefits specialist that offers individual and corporate insurance solutions. With a USD $750 million premium under management, Pacific Prime is now the third largest employee benefits broker in the Asia Pacific after acquiring CXA Group’s brokerage arms in 2021. The brokerage has over 1,000 employees and 15 offices worldwide, including Hong Kong, Singapore, China, Thailand, Malaysia, the UAE, Indonesia, the UK, the US, Mexico, the Philippines, and Australia.

To learn more about Pacific Prime, please visit: https://www.pacificprime.com/corporate

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240306117612/en/

*Source: AETOSWire

Contacts

Stephen Ho

Chief Marketing Officer

Pacific Prime