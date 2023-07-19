Abu Dhabi: Global hospitality technology company OYO has announced that it plans to add 2000 apartments in Abu Dhabi to meet the growing demand of expat accommodation in Abu Dhabi. These are ready-to-move-in accommodations by OYO Life which provides fully furnished, fully managed long-term housing rental spaces for professionals.

OYO has already added 750 apartments across key destinations such as Khalifa, Al Zeina and Al Raha. This strategic move aligns with OYO's commitment to providing comfortable accommodation in premium properties for guests around the globe. Expats living in these units will access a wide range of services such as laundry, food, cleaning, transportation, groceries, discounted furnishings and white home appliances etc.

According to the 2023 Global Startup Ecosystem Report (GSER), from July 1, 2020, to December 31, 2022, Abu Dhabi created $3.9 billion in ecosystem value representing a growth of 134 per cent from the previous period.

The surge in Abu Dhabi's startup ecosystem, coupled with enticing incentives like the Golden Visa program, has attracted over 25 prominent companies, including PolicyBazaar, DealShare, Momos, Raena, Hippo Video, Ultrahuman, India Gold, ClassPlus, Mensa, and Expand My Business. These enterprises have already opted for OYO's premium apartments as their go-to choice for accommodating their employees in the vibrant city.

The addition of 2000 apartments will significantly enhance OYO's existing presence in Abu Dhabi and enable the company to offer a broader range of options to expats seeking long-term stays. These apartments will be strategically located across key areas, including business districts such as Khalifa City, Al Zeina, Al Raha, Al Reem Island, Al Reef and Al Mushrif and popular tourist destinations that include Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, the Emirates Palace, Etihad Towers, Louvre, Ferrari World, Warner Bros World, Yas Waterworld and Sea World.

OYO's commitment to quality remains at the forefront of this expansion. Each apartment will be meticulously designed, furnished, and equipped with modern amenities to ensure a comfortable and hassle-free experience for guests. By providing a diverse range of accommodation choices, OYO aims to meet the varying needs and preferences of expatriates working primarily in the startup sector in Abu Dhabi.

Speaking on the development, Ankit Tandon, Global CBO and CEO Southeast Asia & Middle East, OYO said “We are excited about the opportunity to contribute to Abu Dhabi's thriving startup ecosystem and expat community and foster a sense of belonging for expatriates living here. OYO recognises the unique requirements of expats. We are committed to creating a hassle-free living experience where expats can focus on their professional and personal endeavors while enjoying the comfort and convenience of their accommodation”.

Abu Dhabi, known for its thriving economy, cultural attractions, and excellent employment opportunities, has experienced a significant influx of expatriates in recent years. Recognizing the need for comfortable, affordable, and conveniently located housing, OYO has undertaken this initiative to address the accommodation requirements of the expat community.

Statistical estimates reveal that accommodation and food services experienced a remarkable growth of 14.5 per cent in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period last year. Furthermore, data from the Department of Culture and Tourism indicates that hotel occupancy rates exceeded 40 per cent during this timeframe.

Praveen Jaiswal, Software Engineer 4, 100ms added “I have been staying at Oyo, Al Raha, Abu Dhabi for the past 9 months and I must say that I am very impressed with their services. They have been quick to resolve any issues that I have had, ranging from kitchen and AC problems to cleanliness and regular pest control. The staff is very supportive and helpful, and they have been very accommodating with my requests”.

Guests choose OYO's platform for many reasons, including accessibility to OYO’s hotels at competitive prices, quality accommodation, ease of use of its app, personalization, and flexibility of the OYO platform. They can also resolve their queries quickly with OYO’s 24*7 chatbot - Yo! Chat.

