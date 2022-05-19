UAE & Saudi Arabia: OYO was certified as a Great Place to Work®,by Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behavior following recommendation from OYOPreneurs in a survey conducted recently.

In the survey, 96% of OYOPreneurs in the Middle East said that OYO is a Great Place to Work®, 94% of the employees said they felt welcome to their new workplace.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. Great Place to Work provides independent company assessments based entirely on employees’ feedback about their workplace experience. It is the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture.

OYO’s employees recognised OYO for their work in nurturing and encouraging wide-spread participation across the organization that delivered significant business impact. Based on the results of the assessment, OYO stood out for creating exceptional employee experiences, high-trust relationships, and a workplace that is diverse, inclusive and equitable to all.

95 percent of OYOPreneurs surveyed in the GCC say people are treated fairly regardless of their nationality or gender.

Satyadeep Mishra, CHRO for OYO’s global teams of technology, product, shared services and international markets said OYO’s certification as a Great Place to Work ® is a strong validation of the culture we drive at OYO

He adds, “While it’s an honor for OYO to be recognized as a Great Place to Work ®, all credit must go to all OYOPreneurs in the GCC for promoting a culture of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI)in the workplace”

OYO’s culture offers every OYOpreneur equal opportunities to contribute towards the mission – that of creating a perfect space in every place. We are a transparent and merit-based organization where every OYOprenuer gets the opportunity to own and solve a business problem. This cultivates a spirit of entrepreneurship making OYO a great place to work and every OYOprenuer, the key to OYO’s growth journey.

In addition to promoting DEI in the workplace, a large part of the reason which makes working at OYO great is the company’s commitment to support the workforce nationalisation program promoted by governments across the GCC.

Ibrahim Mougharbel, Managing Director, Great Place to Work® - Middle East said the authority on workplace culture is proud of OYO milestones in all different perspectives, when it comes to culture.

“OYO stands as an example of how a company can excel, release full potential, value employees while becoming a Great Place to Work for ALL at the same time. Their employees refer to OYO as their pride and joy while answering the question “Where do you work?”. It is companies like OYO that set the bar high of how employees should be treated; fairly and appreciated. OYO did not plunge onto this journey, instead they began their journey strongly as they believed that they were a Great Place to Work and they were definitely spot on right”, concluded Mougharbel.

About OYO

OYO is a global platform that empowers entrepreneurs and small businesses with hotels and homes by providing full-stack technology that increases revenue and eases operations; bringing easy-to-book, affordable, and trusted accommodation to customers around the world. OYO offers 40+ integrated products and solutions to patrons who operate over 157,000 hotel and home storefronts across India, Europe, Southeast Asia and 35 countries. For more information, visit www.oyorooms.com.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.