Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Oxford Business Group (OBG) has signed a first-time memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).

Under the collaborative agreement, the LCCI’s staff and stakeholders will have access to OBG’s extensive suite of research tools on the 35+ emerging economies it covers via a dedicated customised gateway. The resources set to be made available include OBG’s wide range of country-specific, ESG Intelligence and Future Readiness reports, insightful Growth and Recovery Outlook articles and in-depth interviews.

The MoU was signed by Richard Burge, CEO, LCCI, and Jana Treeck, OBG’s Managing Director for the Middle East.

Treeck explained that the idea of teaming up with the LCCI was first broached at the 12th edition of the World Chambers Congress in Dubai late last year, where she and Patrick Cooke, OBG’s Regional Editor, had the opportunity to meet and interview Burge. Taking place under the banner “Generation Next: Chambers 4.0”, the meeting was organised by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), its World Chambers Federation and the Dubai Chamber of Commerce.

“Several of the key areas of focus, such as innovation, removing trade barriers and turning digital disruption into opportunity are also the subject of in-depth analysis in the business intelligence we produce on the many emerging markets covered,” she said. “I’m delighted that by teaming up with the LCCI and making our extensive resources available to its members, we’ll be supporting thousands of businesses in their search for international trade and investment opportunities.”

Under the MoU, the LCCI will also contribute to OBG’s research on key topical issues, in a move that Treeck said would undoubtedly further strengthen the Group’s content and capitalise on the synergy between the two partners.

Burge, meanwhile, described both the meeting with OBG’s regional management team at the World Chambers Congress and the newly signed partnership as timely, given the current uncertain economic climate.

“In challenging times, business leaders want access to reliable, accurate and up to date information that will enable them to make their investment and trade decisions with confidence,” Burge noted. “I’m thrilled that through this agreement, our stakeholders will be able to utilise OBG’s highly regarded portfolio of research tools to identify openings in the many rapidly advancing markets they analyse around the globe.”

About Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group (OBG) is a global research and advisory company with a presence in over 30 countries, spanning the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and Asia. It is recognised internationally as a distinctive and respected provider of on-the-ground intelligence on world’s fastest-growing markets, termed The Yellow Slice, in reference to OBG’s corporate colour.

Through its range of products - Economic News and Views; OBG CEO Surveys; OBG Events and Conferences; Global Platform, which hosts exclusive video interviews; and The Report publications – as well as its Advisory division, OBG offers comprehensive and accurate analysis of macroeconomic and sector-level developments for sound investment opportunities and business decisions.

OBG provides business intelligence to its subscribers through multiple platforms, including its direct 6 million verified subscribers, Dow Jones Factiva subscribers, the Bloomberg Professional Services subscribers, Refinitiv’s (previously Thomson Reuters) Eikon subscribers and more.

