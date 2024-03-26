Dubai, UAE: As part of its commitment to giving back to the society, ENOC, a leading integrated global energy player, announced the distribution of 10,000 iftar meals and 5,000 grocery item boxes by its volunteer employees to labour camps supplied by ZOOM, the Group’s leading homegrown convenience store. This initiative is set to support over 35,000 individuals in the UAE.

Over 300 ENOC Group volunteer employees gathered to pack and distribute 25,000 food essential items. The grocery boxes, which contain vital products such as rice, flour, oil, sugar, and lentils, will be provided as part of ENOC Group's annual Grocery Distribution Initiative in collaboration with Beit Al Kheir, while the iftar meals will be distributed during the last two weeks of the holy month of Ramadan.

The Group is also running several initiatives, including 'Malabes,' an annual campaign at ENOC headquarters to encourage employees to donate clothes, the distribution of 1000 gas cylinders from Emirates Gas, and an annual donation campaign at ENOC service stations for Iftar Saa'em (AED15), Zakat Al Fitr (AED25), and Kiswat Eid (AED100). Furthermore, ENOC employees will lead a 'Misbaha' or prayer bead crafting session. The handcrafted goods will be thoughtfully incorporated into the grocery boxes for distribution.

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group is a leading integrated global energy player and a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai that is integral to the Emirate’s success. ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 12,500 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com.

